The Alternative Board Named a Top Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine

The Alternative Board is ranked in Entrepreneur’s 39th Annual Franchise 500 list

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

The Alternative Board (TAB) was ranked in the top 50 percent of Entrepreneur’s 39th Annual Franchise 500 list, alongside powerful global corporations such as 7-Eleven Inc., McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts and The UPS Store. The selection was based on factors ranging from size and growth to financial strength and stability, with several new metrics, including social media presence.

“It is an honor to be listed alongside so many internationally recognized franchises,” says Jason Zickerman, President and CEO of The Alternative Board. “Our franchise has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a single peer advisory board in St. Louis in 1990, and we are very proud to be recognized for that growth.”

The Alternative Board is a peer-to-peer executive advisory franchise, with boards across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia and New Zealand, and more international offices currently in development. TAB Boards are collaborative spaces where CEOs of non-competing businesses meet regularly to help each other increase revenue, overcome obstacles and systemize their processes so they can enjoy greater work-life balance

“ Entrepreneur’s 500 list is the most comprehensive and highly regarded reference guide for franchises,” adds Zickerman. “TAB’s inclusion in this list demonstrates its current impact and position for growth.”

The Alternative Board is an international provider of executive peer advisory boards, with over 3,000 members worldwide. For more information about the franchise model or to schedule an interview with Jason Zickerman, contact Lynn Maleh at lynn@contentfac.com.

About The Alternative Board

The Alternative Board helps forward-thinking business owners grow their businesses, increase profitability and improve their lives by leveraging local business advisory boards, private business coaching and proprietary strategic services.