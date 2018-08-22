The AI & Big Data Expo North America releases initial line-up of keynote speakers

The AI & Big Data Expo North America is set to arrive Silicon Valley this fall (28-29 November 2018) and aims to ‘deliver AI & Big Data for a smarter future.’

The AI & Big Data Expo North America is set to arrive Silicon Valley this fall (28-29 November 2018) and aims to ‘deliver AI & Big Data for a smarter future.’ The leading conference and exhibition will take place in the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. Over 13,000 international attendees are expected, coming together to hear the top keynote presentations, panel discussions and to explore the blockchain pitch and investor zone. The AI & Big Data Expo North America Conference and Exhibition, is co-located with three other shows: the IoT Tech Expo, Blockchain Expo, Cyber Security & Cloud Expo so attendees can expect to learn about the convergence of four emerging technologies.

The first phase of confirmed speakers includes:

Daniel Weimer, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Volkswagen Group

Nav Kesher, Head of Data Sciences, Facebook Marketplace

Tri Truong, Senior Data Engineer/Architect, Netflix

Kimberly Nevala, Director of Business Strategies, SAS

Dave Bhattacharjee, VP Data and Analytics, Stanley Black & Decker

Daniel Caraviello, Global Leader, Strategic Alliances and Talent Acquisition, Data Science and Informatics, Dow Agrosciences

Marta Induni, Senior Director of Operations, Cancer Registry of Greater California (CRGC)

David Ledbetter, Senior Data Scientist, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Anju Gupta, Head of Sustainability Campaign, Syngenta

Jack Hanlon, VP of Analytics, Jet.com

Tom White, Chief Product Officer, AI Data Innovations

James Hodson, Director, AI for Good Foundation

Kathleen Walch, Senior Analyst, Cognilytica

Shriram Ramanathan, Senior Analyst, Lux Research Inc

Drew Conway, CEO, Alluvium

Ronald Schmelzer, Senior Analyst, Cognilytica

Charlie Key, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Losant

Over the two days, attendees can get access to a co-located exhibition with over 350 exhibitors, 24 conference tracks across the co-located shows, with 6 new AI & Big Data conferences tracks:

Enterprise AI & Digital Transformation

Big Data Strategies

Data Analytics for AI & IoT

AI and the Consumer

Big Data Industries

Developing AI Technologies

The AI & Big Data Expo North America is set to be the place to network, promote and showcase your brand alongside an audience of c-suite executives and venture capitalists. Attendees who purchase an Expo Pass will have access to exclusive networking opportunities, including a VIP Delegate area at the show and an evening of networking at the Hyatt Regency Pool Area on the evening of the 28th of November.

Global AI & Big Data Conference & Exhibition showcasing the next generation technologies in AI with an aim to deliver AI for a smarter future. The AI Expo explores key trends in Machine Learning, Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Robotics, Infrastructure, Health Care, Cyber-Security, Self-Driving Cars, Chatbots, Virtual Assistants, Banking, Defence and Diversity in AI and its impacts on the global economy.

4 co-located events. 24 conference tracks. 13,000 attendees. 500+ speakers. 350+ exhibitors.

The AI & Big Data Expo is co-hosted alongside the IoT Tech Expo, the largest Blockchain Expo and Cyber Security & Cloud Expo. As a whole, the event will attract in excess of 13,000 attendees for two days of insightful content covering the whole ecosystem surrounding AI, Big Data, IoT, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud.

Our high-level conferences will bring together forward thinking brands, market leaders, AI & Big Data evangelists and hot start-ups to explore and debate the advancements in Artificial Intelligence, the impacts within the Enterprise & Consumer sectors as well as Development platforms and Digital Transformation opportunities.