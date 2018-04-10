The Advantaged Yacht Charters & Sales Introduces Private Charters to Bimini Island

Taking a Private Yacht to the Bahamas Has Never Been Easier

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

One of the oldest chartered yacht service companies in South Florida, The Advantaged Yacht Charters and Sales, is pleased to announce the introduction of private yacht charter to Bimini Island in the Bahamas. With a fleet of over thirty cruisers, yachts, mega yachts, and sailboats, The Advantaged has long been the preferred choice in this region for all types of custom private yacht charters.

Bimini Islands is an extremely popular and easy to visit travel destination from Miami or Ft. Lauderdale. It is only a three to four-hour boat ride and the entire trip can be completed in just two days. However, you’re likely going to want to take three days to soak in beautiful island, its luscious white beaches, and turquoise blue waters. Travelers are advised to bring food and drinks onboard for their entire vacation. The crew members will prepare and serve the food and take care of their provisions purchase.

Bimini Island is frequented by travelers interested in Big Game Fishing, scuba diving, snorkeling, and relaxing on the beach. There are multiple marinas to dock, from Bimini Big Game Marina to Resorts World Bimini Resort and Marina.

Travelers opting to visit Bimini Islands with The Advantaged may choose from a medium size vessel like a 54’ Sea Ray Sundancer with two rooms or a 64’ Azimut with three staterooms. There is also a 50’ or a 60’ Hatteras fishing boat designed specifically for the fishing aficionados. Those with a higher budget may opt for a 75’ Sunseeker Manhattan which is ultra-luxurious, and equipped with all modern amenities

“Whatever the reason for your boat charter, we will be sure to make it special! We offer a broad range of additional services to make your time spent on one of our yachts unforgettable,” said The Advantaged Yacht Charters and Sales Manger, Jessica Londono-Sammet. “Think of us as a concierge service, available to meet the needs of your special day.”

Learn more about traveling to Bimini Island in your private yacht.

About The Advantaged Yacht Charters

The Advantaged is a luxury yacht service with extensive knowledge and experience in the charter and sales industry operating in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area for over 10 years