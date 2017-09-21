The Active Adult Real Estate Experts at 55places.com Announce the Best Value Communities for 2017

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) September 21st, 2017

55places.com is pleased to announce its annual list of the 25 best value active adult communities for 2017. With hundreds of 55+ communities across the country, this list shows that living in a luxurious active adult community is attainable without burning a hole in your retirement fund. These communities feature resort-style amenities, beautiful homes, and prime locations that many retirees seek.

55places.com has compiled this list of active adult communities based on their 100 Most Popular Communities list, with priority given to the communities that made the 55 Best 55+ Communities for 2017. They narrowed down the list by ranking these communities by price, amenities, amount of social clubs and activities, and location. In addition to their own research and data, the 55places.com team also traveled across the country touring these communities in person. Not only did they get to witness first-hand the impressive environments of these active adult communities, but they also observed how residents interacted, socialized, and lived within these exciting developments that allowed them to have an active retirement lifestyle.

So if you are in search of an active adult community with a resort-style vibe but think you don’t have enough of a nest egg to make your move, then check out these 25 best value communities that offer an attractive price point that will make you think twice. The list is in no particular order.

Sun City West by Del Webb – Sun City West, AZ

Sun City West is a beautiful active adult community in Central Arizona. It was developed by Del Webb between 1978 and 1997 and hosts 16,900 homes. This 55+ community is popular among the Boomer crowd because of its reasonably priced attached and single-family homes as well as its world-class amenities and nine golf courses. Not only do residents have endless opportunities for indoor and outdoor recreation with all of the amenities provided, but they also have a lively atmosphere that keeps their social calendars full. There are over 100 chartered clubs and special interest groups represented in Sun City West, ranging from singles club and tennis leagues to line dancers and water fitness.

Sun Lakes Country Club – Banning, CA

Sun Lakes Country Club is an established age-restricted community in Banning, CA. The community features 3,300 homes and two 18-hole golf courses spread across 1,000 acres of gentle, rolling hills within the San Gorgonio Pass area of Riverside County. Retirees love the community’s Southern California location, scenic views, and affordable homes priced in the high $100s. In addition to its great location and reasonably priced homes, Sun Lakes Country Club also offers retirees a diverse mix of world-class amenities and a lively social atmosphere.

About 55Places.com

55places.com is the number one resource for anyone searching for information about active adult communities in the United States. Our website offers unbiased information and reviews of over 1,000 active adult communities. 55places.com is the only source where you will find such a wealth of information including photos, videos, descriptions, floor plans, listings of homes for sale and reviews about nearly every 55+ and active adult community in the country.