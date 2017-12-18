ThatShirt Announces Sweeping Updates to Its Shopping Experience

Along with FREE shipping, customers will have a better shopping experience with updated online tools. Product customization features now make it fun and easy to design

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) December 18th, 2017

ThatShirt, one of Canada’s leading providers of customized T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweatshirts, Tank Tops and other garments, apparel and printed gift and memorabilia items, announces a range of upgrades to its service offerings.

The announcement, which was made at a press event at the company’s sprawling Oakville facility, was attended by members of the press, select number of invitees from the general public, and the company’s partners, including leading retailers of sports, leisure and casual wear items.

In his message of thanks to the invitees, the CEO of the company expressed his thanks to everyone that participated in the event:

“It gives us great pleasure to welcome you all here on this momentous occasion for us. Today, we aren’t just announcing a massive expansion to our already extensive online product lines, but also many new partnerships that we have forged in order to provide our customers even broader choice.”

The company announced a massive extension in the number and brands of T-Shirts, men’s apparel, Youth apparel, Unisex T-Shirts, Women’s garments and sportswear.

Senior executives of the firm, who were on hand to unveil details of the latest expansion, held presentations to highlight some of the specific designs now available to customers. The company’s Marketing Chief noted that:

“This expansion now allows our customers access to a much broader variety of designs, including for events such as Religious events, Secular Holidays, Sports, Fund raising, School and Athletic events and much more. A broader selection of products has also been added based on a variety of themes, including Military, First Responder, Business and Popular slogans.”

Introducing the company’s new website and an upgraded suite of IT functions, the company’s Information Technology Chief presented various upgrades to the site:

“Not only is the site revamped, but it also offers visitors a much more personalized user experience. The search features allow easy location of the products you need, and the products are classified and catalogued in a more intuitive way to aid in rapid viewing and selection.”

ThatShirt Company CEO also gave a presentation of the company’s upgraded customization tools:

“We have now added hundreds of new and exciting clip-art files to our already extensive library; but we’ve also made it even easier to select an image, clip-art or icon, and to drag and drop it to customize your T-shirt, Hoodie or Sweats. Our Design Studio is one of the best-in-class in the business, built from ground-up. It also allows you to import your very own images and artwork and have us print them on your products”, he added.

In a live demo, company staff were able to scan through the vast library of clip-art and icons, search for specific designs, drag and drop and resize them using Design Studio tools, preview the images and submit them for printing – all in under 5 minutes!

According the ThatShirt’s Marketing Manager, the company is working on other upgrades and enhancements on its product lines and technology. She promised that more such announcements on specific initiatives would be made in the coming months.

About ThatShirt.Com

ThatShirt – is a wholly Canadian owned and operated provider of some of the best brand-name and popular labelled T-Shirts, Hoodies, Sweatshirts, Tank Tops and other garments, apparel and printed gift and memorabilia items. The company not only offers online purchase of apparel, but also allows users to personalize their apparel and gift items through a series of user-friendly online tools. While pricing for all items has been kept comparatively low, ThatShirt offers FREE shipping with all orders.

When you work with ThatShirt, you work with a team that offers much more than just custom printed shirts. When it comes to personalizing your wardrobe, we deliver a whole new meaning to custom t-shirts. We are a one-stop shop for custom team apparel, personalized outdoor wear and customized t-shirt printing.