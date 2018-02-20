Texas Terroir Exploration at Mattie’s Austin with Texas Wine Growers

Iconic Mattie's of Austin Hosts Inaugural Educational Tasting for Newly Formed Texas Wine Growers on February 27th

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) February 20th, 2018

For the first time ever, TEXAS WINE GROWERS has teamed up with Mattie’s to offer discerning palates and curious foodies alike the opportunity to explore the taste of Texas Terroir. The event happens on Tuesday, February 27th between 6 PM and 8 PM at Marion Hall.

Texas Wine Growers mission is to promote and protect the integrity of Texas Wine by making wines solely from grapes grown in the terroir of Texas.

Most consumers may not realize that current labeling laws only require 75% of the grapes used be from Texas for a wine to carry the Texas appellation on its label. The Texas Wine Growers provide education, such as this tasting, to increase consumer demand for Texas-grown wine. Additionally, this approach ensures that wine grape farmers enjoy the same growth potential that wineries and tourist destinations enjoy as demand for Texas wine increases.

Media and beverage industry trade members are invited to partake in a closed tasting from 11AM to 3PM and doors open to the public at 6 PM. Advance tickets are $10 and may be purchased through Mattie’s. A limited number of tickets are available to the public so purchasing early is highly recommended.

Featured Texas Wine Growers include – Calais Winery, Hawk’s Shadow Winery, Lewis Wines, Lost Draw Cellars, Perrisos Vineyard and Winery, Pontonoc Vineyard Westcave Cellars Winery, and William Chris Vineyards

Where: Mattie’s 811 West Live Oak Street Austin, TX 78704

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 27th from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM CST

Tickets: $10

More information about Texas Wine Growers can be found at Texaswinegrowers.com.

About Texas Wine Growers

