TestX Core’s Q4 Sales on Track to Beat Forecasts

Top wellness and fitness product manufacturer, Phenom Health, is the company behind TestX Core. The sales figures the company achieved for the summer and fall of 2016 are record setting to say the least. The final figures dwarfed the company’s sales forecast by over 65%. With positive sales and growing consumer demand, TestX Core is expected to close out Q4 with record sales for the year.

Phenom Health has been in the supplements industry for a good number of years now. They know the market well and how it is changing and pivot accordingly. Their latest pivot, the creation of TestX Core, aims to augment the testosterone levels of the male body. Higher testosterone with TestX Core translates to better performance in sports and in the gym. Other than augmenting the production of testosterone, TestX Core may support fat burning and more.

stamina

endurance

improved hormones

better mood

libido

muscle mass

“We are grateful for the success of our Q3 sales and for the upcoming wrap up of Q4, too. The sales have surpassed our initial forecasts by a significant margin. With the encouraging results, our team at Phenom Health feel confident in expanding our efforts in the supplements industry,” says Tiffany Dawson, VP of Product Development.

Phenom Health is focused on giving their customers all they need to achieve better health and body. In healthy men, testosterone levels naturally raise and fall over the course of a day. When they testosterone peaks, men find that you have more energy, more drive, and more strength available to them. Harnessing those levels with TestX Core in order to stimulate better, more efficient workouts, can allow you to take your fitness to new levels of success.

Studies have shown that beginning a workout with compound lifts (for example, squats, pressesâ€”both bench and overhead, etc.) followed by smaller isolation movements results in a better anabolic response.

Don’t waste time. By reducing the overall length of your training sessions, by taking shorter breaks between set, without reducing the amount of active time. It was discovered that testosterone levels are higher after shorter workouts of less than one hour, so don’t take long breaks between exercises.

Use a variety of techniques. Using specific lifting methods like forced reps, negatives, and dropsets will help keep the intensity of a workout high, and this will result in higher testosterone levels as well!

With new year resolutions often consisting of desires to exercise more, TestX Core sales figures are expected to continue to increase. To learn more about how TestX Core works or to discover its benefits, visit TestXcore.com.

About TestX Core

TestX Core is formulated for sustained energy, improved stamina and reduced recovery time.

TestX Core is a health supplement for men designed to boost free testosterone levels, benefiting all aspects of physical performance.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of TestX Core have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.