TestX Core Plans to Boost Market Shares with Valentine’s Day Packaging

Phenom Health, an innovator in the health and wellness industry, manufactures TestX Core, a natural supplement that boosts the production of testosterone. The company’s board members are rolling out new packaging in preparation for Valentine’s Day-the latest move in their plan to take more market share.

TestX Core is a leading men’s health supplement for boosting free testosterone levels. The supplement supports users to build muscle mass, have more energetic workouts, and recover faster. It contains an exclusively formulated blend of powerful and effective ingredients that are scientifically developed to enable men to reach the pinnacle of performance-whether in the gym or at home.

Testosterone, as featured in TestX Core, is the primary hormone that controls your ability to put on muscle mass and to gain strength. It makes sense, therefore, that regulating or regaining healthy testosterone levels should be a top priority for any man, and especially those over the age of 30, when levels of this important hormone typically begin to drop.

TestX Core’s rebranded packaging will complement the Valentine’s Day theme, a move board members are confident will appeal to shoppers in the lead-up to the holiday. This move is designed to solidify TestX Core’s standing as a top men’s health supplement.

“Phenom Health knows that the observance of Valentine’s Day is important to our patrons,” said Tiffany Dawson, Vice President of Product Development. “This new spin on our packaging helps us align with the excitement surrounding the upcoming holiday.”

“TestX Core is for customers who take pride in their physique and are dedicated to achieving peak performance,” said Dawson. “Our quest is to provide people with the highest grade of testosterone booster made of the purest ingredients.”

Customers can order a gift of TestX Core to be delivered in time for Valentine’s Day. To learn more about TestX Core’s benefits, or to order online, visit www.TestXcore.com.

TestX Core is formulated for sustained energy, improved stamina and reduced recovery time.

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Results in description are illustrative and may not be typical results and individual results may vary. Representations regarding the efficacy and safety of TestX Core have not been scientifically substantiated or evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.