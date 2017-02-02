Terras Garden Recognizes Pedro Langa’s Anniversary with the Company

Terras Garden founder Simon Fridmann recently recognized Pedro Langa for his two years of service with the company.

“It is our honor to become a partner with you after two years showing your expertise and good reputation and experience in the food and beverage industry,” said Fridmann in a recent letter to Langa.

The company has shared success with Langa over the course of the past two years, which has include rapid expansion.

Terras Garden has become a leader in the fresh salad market, delivering an innovative array of products and services for customers who want something dynamic and new in the market. The company has led the way in technological advances and innovative strategies in the market, as well.

According to Terras Garden, the company hopes to continue its partnership and track record of success with Langa for years to come.

About Terra’s Garden

Terra’s Garden offers locally grown spring mix and romaine lettuce that are cleaned using the company’s proprietary cleansing formula and five-step process.