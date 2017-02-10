Terra’s Garden CEO Pedro Langa received the key to the city

Mayor of Miami Carlos A. Gimenez has given Pedro Langa (CEO Terras Garden) the key to the city of Doral, Fl.

(PRUnderground) February 10th, 2017

Terra’s Garden introduced a solution that will transform the fresh produce industry. Cross-contamination, pesticide, fungicide, and bugs have been a problem in the RTE (Ready-to-Eat) fresh produce industry. Even the industry standard “triple-washed” has failed to deliver clean produce with no bugs or infestation.

After 4 years of innovative Research & Development, thinking, and planning, Terra’s Garden was launched. Unlike any other industry produce processor, we are able to bring to the market a product unrivaled in cleanliness. Backed by 3rd party lab testing, no trace of pest, fungicide or any other contaminants are found. Indeed our proprietary washing process Terrapure™ exceeded all food safety expectations in lab test, providing the safest and cleanest product in the industry.

No chemicals are used in our Terrapure™ process. Our custom engineered machinery cleans the produce with a 5-step wash and gentle brushing technique, which removes all contaminants. With 25+ years of engineering background and the launch of several successful companies worldwide, Terra’s Garden founder, Simon Fridmann, designed and engineered these custom-made machines.

Additionally, our water is continuously purified at all times, so produce is washed in clean, drinkable water. What is very unique about Terra’s Garden automated process is that our produce, has never been touch by a human at any time from harvest until consumption, this prevents all risk of contamination. By Terrapure™ been fully-automated this allows us to keep our cost of production low and remove one of the biggest culprits in cross contamination—human interactions.

Mayor of Miami Carlos A. Gimenez has given Pedro Langa (CEO Terras Garden) the key to the city of Doral, Fl.

About Terra’s Garden

Terra’s Garden offers locally grown spring mix and romaine lettuce that are cleaned using the company’s proprietary cleansing formula and five-step process.