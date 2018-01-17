Telelanguage Selected to Represent Oregon at 2018 Arab Health Convention in Dubai

Telelanguage, Inc. – a global language service provider – has been selected to represent Oregon at the 2018 Arab Health Convention in Dubai from January 29th – February 1st, 2018.

Portland, OR (PRUnderground) January 17th, 2018

Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The 2018 edition of the Arab Health Convention will welcome more than 4,200 exhibiting companies and 100,000+ attendees from over 150 countries, and several of the most important U.S. medical organizations are participating the event.

The convention will take place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from January 29th – February 1st, 2018. Accepting the invitation to represent Oregon at the 2018 Arab Health Convention with great honor, Telelanguage top executives will be present at booth Z6.40E during the entire event.

As leaders in the field of healthcare and medical interpreting and translation, over 80% of Telelanguage’s current client base are healthcare entities.

Telelanguage provides healthcare clients with full-service interpretation and translation solutions, including Telephonic Interpretation, Video Remote Interpreting, On-Site Interpretation and Translation Services. The network of 4,000+ professional, certified interpreters and translators are ready to provide understanding in over 300 languages…24/7, 365 days a year.

Telelanguage has been providing our customers with the highest quality of service since 1991. As a reliable and innovative leader in the language industry, Telelanguage provides interpretation and translation services to over 8,000 organizations throughout the United States – across all industries. Telelanguage’s proprietary interpretation technology for its telephonic interpretation and video remote interpretation services create the foundation for connecting interpreters, monitoring quality, tracking data and finding more efficient ways to optimize interpretation costs for clients. Telelanguage has the fastest connect times in the industry (an average of 6-9 seconds), and their proprietary telephonic interpretation technology ensures protection against outages during national emergencies.

Per Andre Mon Belle, Co-President and Founder of Telelanguage, “When communicating with non-English speaking patients, healthcare organizations need support that they can trust, especially in emergency situations. Telelanguage provides that support with a 24/7 one-point-of-contact account management system, and are committed to improving language support services while finding ways to reduce interpretation cost and increase overall patient satisfaction.”

Accompanying the exhibition at the 2018 Arab Health Convention will be 19 business, leadership and Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences providing the very latest updates and insights into cutting-edge procedures, techniques and skills. For those attending, it will be an opportunity to do business with participants from more than 159 countries and learn from business, leadership and CME conferences.

“We are honored to be selected to represent Oregon at the 2018 Arab Health Convention in Dubai,” added Mon Belle.

Connect with Telelanguage at the Arab Health Convention Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre January 29th – February 1st, 2018 at Booth Z6.40E.

Contact Telelanguage for more information, or schedule a free demo:

Email: info@telelanguage.com

Call Toll-Free: 1-888-983-5352

Website: https://Telelanguage.com

About Telelanguage, Inc.

