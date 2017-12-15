Telecom Database Managed Services findings Released by Mind Commerce

Data as a Service seen as High Opportunity Area for Legacy Telecom Operators

Legacy communication service providers have a wealth of information stored in operational databases. Some of these DBs are used for internal operations unseen by the end-user, such as carrier application management related data, while other DBs provide data for customer-facing feature functionality, such as Enhanced Caller ID.

As a means of reducing capital expenditures and managing costs, carriers outsource many DB service requirements to telecom managed services providers. Carriers also outsource to achieve scale and scope related efficiencies that may only be realized through a third-party concentrating in a particular service area such as inter-carrier messaging. Consequently, there will be continued healthy growth for managed data services due to emerging service areas such as the evolution of LTE, commercialization of 5G, and the expansion of Internet of Things related apps and services.

The overall growth of telecom and convergence of digital media with telephony is driving the need for further outsourcing as the lines between “who provides the application” and “who owns the customer” are increasingly blurry. Accordingly, there is a growing need for managed ICT data for integrated fixed/mobile network providers, cable operators, and Over the Top (OTT) providers. One such high growth area is telecom managed database services in which Mind Commerce sees global revenue reaching $2.8B by 2022.

Faced with continuing core service margin erosion, legacy carriers are forced to seek opportunities for profitability improvement. One strategy is to leverage assets such as network and subscriber data in a Telecom Data as a Service (TDaaS) model involving sale of data to various third parties such as OTT players. TDaaS is largely based on use of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) to allow OTT service providers to access carrier data. Use of telephony APIs by third parties is anticipated to account for up to 27% of all application revenue by 2022.

TDaaS is expected to grow significantly due to a few dominant themes including cloud-based infrastructure/services, enterprise data syndication, and the consumer services trend towards “Everything” as a Service (XaaS). One key opportunity area for carriers is to sell raw unstructured data as well as data derived from predictive analytics to various third parties. However, security and privacy issues continue to cloud this opportunity for carriers, even when data is fully anonymized.

ICT Managed Services: Telecom Database Infrastructure, Directory and DB Services 2017 – 2022 assesses the technologies and solutions for Telecom Database Infrastructure, Directory and DB Services. The report provides analysis regarding existing solutions and insights into leveraging current and emerging technologies for new services. Analysis includes both legacy TDM-based network services as well as next generation network services based on IP and a flat hierarchical structure.

The report evaluates market leaders in the Telecom DB Services market as well as insights and recommendations into what is likely to happen as a result of company strategies, assets, and company direction relative to emerging industry needs and opportunities. The report also provides forecasts for Managed Data and Information Services as well as Managed Data Center markets for 2017 through 2022. The report concludes with an overall market assessment and specific recommendations for the industry and select players.

Mind Commerce is your trusted source for research and strategic analysis focused on digital technologies and the telecommunications industry.