TEK Renovations:Home Improvement Company Raising Benchmark for Renovations in N. Virginia and D.C.

Finding reliable and personalized home improvement and construction services is set to get a lot easier for residents in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

TEK Renovations is a family owned company that specialises in kitchen, bathroom and basement renovations. The company also offers flooring, interior house painting, deck installation and general contractor services. They are licensed and insured and have the capacity to undertake any size project – large or small.

Home improvement is big business. And the truth is that homeowners considering kitchen and bathroom remodeling in Northern Virginia and Washington DC are not short on choices when it comes to finding renovators and contractors. But in an industry where skill and price are often the primary deciding factors on who gets the job, TEK Renovations is taking a different approach to attracting and retaining customers.

The company is committed to providing high quality customer service through honest, transparent process. When a client books a renovation, TEK Renovations handle everything from design and building to supply and information-thereby easing the stress for customers to source materials. They offer competitive prices and use quality materials to ensure a striking, long lasting result every time. Moreover, they boast a team of skilled professionals who deliver consistent results according to their clients’ specifications and budget.

Clients can choose from the company’s impressive catalogue of unique designs; however, TEK Renovations also offer flexibility in customizing those designs according to clients’ tastes and needs. For homeowners faced with bathrooms, or kitchens with unsightly color schemes, TEK Renovations design experts are available to discuss options that blend naturally into the existing color scheme of the home. All renovations are designed, installed and completed within the time frame discussed, unless there are unforeseen circumstances that delay the project.

Commenting on their strategy to make an impact on the industry, Co-owner of TEK Renovations, Zenna Lemma, said: “We are confident about our expertise but we are in business to fulfil our customer obsession. No business can survive without good customer service and we want this feature to be one of the greatest things that sets us apart from our competitors. All you need to do is sit back and relax and our team will ensure your finished bathroom, kitchen or basement is exactly how you want it.”

In addition to their expert services, TEK Renovations recently launched their website which features a ton of home improvement resources, tips and information for those considering remodelling projects. Articles provide in-depth information on things to consider for kitchen and bathroom remodeling, interior house painting and more. The website also features a contact form that visitors can complete to request free estimates.

