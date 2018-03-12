TEK Renovations Celebrates Success as General Contractor in Preserving Home Value and Integrity

Kitchen and bath remodeling can revitalize a home. TEK Renovations are leading the way as a General Contractor in Northern Virginia offering all this and more.

Alexandria, VA (PRUnderground) March 12th, 2018

In an often challenging real estate world, no homeowner, wants to see their home lose value or integrity. The good news is, that with the right choice in a General Contractor these problems can be avoided. Alexandria, VA-based TEK Renovations have earned a spotless reputation for providing the best in everything from kitchen and bath remodeling, interior house painting, state-of-the-art cabinets and countertops, and much more. The company recently celebrated the success they have had in helping both old and new VA and Washington DC homes maintain and increase their value.

“We put our all into improving our client’s homes to meet their individual needs,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “From the quality of our work to attractive price points, in our area we truly believe we stand above the rest. For an honest, transparent interior house painting estimate, kitchen and bath remodeling estimate, or other home improvement reach out to TEK Renovations.”

According to the company, when it comes to things like kitchen and bath remodeling in Northern Virginia and Washington DC, their experience ensures that they make every effort to meet the wants and needs of their clients when it comes to style, functionality, and preference. A home is an expression of a family’s individual personality and that’s never forgotten when they go to work on a job whether large or small.

It’s broadly agreed by real estate experts the home improvements TEK Renovations specialize in lead to a home that is not only more pleasing to the eye, and to live in, but also that is more than likely more valuable on the real estate market. This can make many home improvements the company offers a wise potential investment.

TEK Renovations are happy to offer interested parties a free estimate for their skilled work, including an interior house painting estimate, if desired.

To learn more be sure to visit https://tekrenovations.com or call (703) 888-7743.

About TEK Renovations

TEK Renovations is a family owned home improvement construction business providing reliable and personalized services to our customers in the Northern Virginia and Washington DC areas. Insured and licensed, we are dedicated to providing a wide array of home improvement services including kitchen and bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, flooring, paint and general contracting.