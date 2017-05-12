Teenber – A New Social App for Teens And Young People Is A Step Into A Revolution

Teenber is a new social app dedicated for teens and young people is being released and trying to take over the market!

New York (PRUnderground) May 12th, 2017

A couple of years ago it’s been impossible to find out a social app related to teens and young adults. It’s been a huge niche in the market in the past decades but fortunately now we can take a deeper look at an application called Teenber. It’s easy with mechanism and layout, an app which is going to be a HIT among teens!

The main idea for the Teenber application is to help young people to search for everlasting friendships, pen pals across the world. Now all teens can search for new friends globally within a few swipes and share both happy and sad moments of their lives.The company says that around a thousand new users are joining every day.

Everyone who is 17 – 19 years old ( if you want to be a part of Teenber community ask your parent or guardian for allowance) is welcomed on Teenber. “Being a gay or lesbian during adolescence period might be hard and very challenging. On Teenber, young people who are struggle with their sexuality can find a hope, relief and professional help” – said Josh, the founder of app Teenber.

Teenber had been made with a great care and opens social life for teens that are ashamed and afraid to meet & greet people. It’s a safe spot where young people can socialise with each other.

“Being teenager is a hard game. There might be lots ups & downs, misunderstandings and hormones storm. Many young people are frustrated, searching for help and someone they can share hobbies and passions with. Teenber is a comfort zone for them” – claims Josh, the founder.

Teenber is a revolution social app where people over 19 years old are NOT allowed. Due to high settings and policy all users can protect their privacy to the desired point.

There’s also an educational point of Teenber app. It changes the way of how teens are looking on problems and various solutions which they might encounter while adolescent period.

Teenber is available for free on iOS and Android based devices.

For more information about Teenber please visit:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/teenber-chat-and-meet-new-friends/id1110607169?mt=8

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.teenchatapp

