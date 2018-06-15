Tech Founder Monika Bhasin Launches GLYD, the Travel App You Need This Summer

CEO and founder, Monika Bhasin, launches a travel app that connects travelers to locals for an authentic and one of a kind experience from city to city around the globe. GLYD offers travelers a way to browse destination spots, request custom itineraries and connect with locals who act as tour guides (GLYDrs) for exploring.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) June 15th, 2018

If you are tired of scrolling and researching your next vacation spot, GLYD is for you. The newly-launched travel app opens you to global possibilities through the eyes of locals. You may browse popular destination spots or discover hidden gems. Users can also request itineraries created by locals and other users. You have the option to hire a GLYDr to give you a life-changing experience. GLYD is the app that goes beyond visiting a city and allows you to become part of the community.

“When you connect with people in a foreign city you feel like you belong there. You belong in that community and city,” Bhasin said. “I look at travel as two different things. There’s actual physical travel of going to a different place. There is also the aspect of traveling through the eyes of others,” Bhasin continued. GLYDrs offer an authentic way to travel and a way around language barriers whether you choose to use in-app messaging to connect or meet in person.

Launching in Southeast Asia is the perfect place with its rich culture, various languages, savory food and enchanting people. GLYD is available in the APP store and Google Play and can be used on both Android and iPhone.

For more information visit http://www.discover.glyd.co .

About Monika Bhasin

Monika Bhasin is an entrepreneur and former scientist. With a background in Biochemistry, Monika has a strong understanding in technical research and analysis. She went from living with no running water, electricity, no toilets to launching a global company. Previously, Monika successfully ran and sold a food truck business. Her passion for technology paved the way for her creation of GLYD to fill a gap in today’s livelihood. For more information visit www.monikabhasin.com

About GLYD

GLYD, Inc. is a tech company based in Los Angeles, CA and founded by entrepreneur Monika Bhasin. The primary product is GLYD, a travel app that connects travelers to locals. Available on both the App Store and Google Play, it’s the go-to platform that connects travelers with locals (GLYDrs) around the globe. You can browse user posts featuring different destinations, filter interests and get in touch with GLYDrs to request custom itineraries and personal GLYDr experiences.