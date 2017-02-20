Team Sports Introduces New Inventory Ahead of Spring Season

Team Sports ramps up inventory ahead of the Spring's warmer weather. The early investment in inventory accommodates seasonal increases in sports memorability and outdoor

Team Sports Gift is a family-owned business originating from a small California town that aims to provide sports fans opportunities to share the pride and spirit of their favorite team. Now that the big game is over, spring season is just around the corner. Spring’s warmer weather is when there is traditionally an increase in the demand for sports team memorabilia. To get an early start on upcoming demand, Team Sports invests in new pre-Spring inventory.

The approaching warmer weather means more outdoor fun, barbecues, parties, and get-togethers. Team Sports is ramping up to be Spring season’s go-to destination for cornhole game sets, pool tables, cue sticks, and pool table accessories.

Team Sports cornhole game sets are composed of a cornhole board, team color duck cloth bags with collegiate team logos filled with corn kernels and carrying case. It is built to the regulation 24 by 48 inches with a 6-inch cornhole located 9 inches from boar’s end and raised off the ground 12 inches at 90-degree angle. A heavy-duty zippered canvas bag with sports logo, PVC backing and 60-inch nylon carrying straps is optionally available. The game is officially licensed and is available featuring customers’ favorite college team logos and colors.

NFL fans can celebrate the end of the big game and start looking forward to the next season with officially licensed pool table accessories that showcase their favorite team. Team Sports new Spring inventory introduces officially licensed pool cue sticks. The cue sticks are hand cut from Northern Michigan hard rock maple for playing pleasure. The time-seasoned maple core has been bonded to fiberglass to produce a warp resistant seal for accurate and consistent strikes on the billiard ball. Within the fiberglass covering lies a character, unlike any other cue stick seen before. Enjoy college team colors adorned at the end of the pool cut, with the team logo on one end and the name repeated on the other. Team Sports also offers custom pool balls, pool table covers, and cue stick racks commemorating and honoring everyone’s favorite NFL teams.

Team Sports has a single objective – providing the best customer service in the business. The company wants to assure their customers of a hassle-free experience, from the purchase decision to delivery. Team Sports partners with numerous companies to help bring super-fans customized products that range from billiard tables to game day gear or party supplies. Get ready for the spring and summer parties of 2017 with sports team accessories and team memorabilia from Team Sports. To learn more about their products or to place an order, visit www.TeamSportsGift.com today.

About Team Sports

Team Sports was built on a simple idea of giving every sports fan the opportunity to support and share the pride and spirit of their favorite team with a diverse selection of sports team accessories.