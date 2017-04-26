Team Sports Announces New Play Tents Themed for College and NBA Teams

Team Sports, a family-owned company specializing in athletic team merchandise, debuts new Teepee Play Tents themed for popular college sports and NBA teams.

Spicewood, Texas (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Remember playing house with a sheet thrown over the dining room table for a makeshift roof? The Teepee Play Tent is the modern-day version of the make-do playhouse that we loved to spend time in as kids. Team Sports takes it to the next level with tents themed for favorite college and NBA teams.

Team Sports is a family-owned business that aims to provide sports fans the opportunity to support their favorite teams with a broad range of merchandise. The Texas-based company partners with numerous organizations to offer its patrons customized sports-themed gift items. Team Sports offers products for homes, cars, and trucks as well as a full line of party supplies bearing the logo of beloved sports teams.

The sports-themed Teepee Play Tent has a door and windows that open and close with tie-back flaps. The tent vividly displays college and NBA team colors and logos. The body of the tent is made from 100% polyester in the team’s primary color accented with pole sleeves made of porthole jersey in the team’s secondary color. The tent material is sturdy, colorfast, and machine washable.

The teepee can be easily assembled using PVC poles, which can connect to a height of 72″. The width of the tent is 75″ at its widest point. The Teepee Play Tent is available for the following college and NBA sports teams:

Georgia Bulldogs

Kentucky Wildcats

Miami Hurricanes

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn Tigers

Florida State Seminoles

Florida Gators

LSU Tigers

Louisville Cardinals

Michigan State Spartans

Michigan Wolverines

Missouri Tigers

TCU Horned Frogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCLA Bruins

Virginia Tech Hokies

Wisconsin Badgers

Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder

San Antonio Spurs

Houston Rockets

Dallas Mavericks

Los Angeles Lakers

New York Knicks

Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies

Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics

Cleveland Cavaliers

Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets

“The Teepee Play Tent is perfect for the kid in all of us,” said Susan Brady, Team Sports Founder. “People can revisit their youth while showing support for the sports teams they have come to love.”

The Teepee Play Tent allows people to combine sports passion with imagination. Visit TeamSportsGift.com to order the Teepee Play Tent or to see the huge selection of Team Sports’ licensed sports merchandise.

About Team Sports

Team Sports was built on a simple idea of giving every sports fan the opportunity to support and share the pride and spirit of their favorite team with a diverse selection of sports team accessories.