Team Green Light Comedy Performing Valentine’s Day Comedy Benefit for AIDS Project New Haven

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with laughter and support a good cause.

Enjoy a night of raucous stand-up comedy with award-winning comic Christine O’Leary’s Team Green Light Comedy Collective as they perform a comedy benefit ‘Love Stinks’ for the AIDS Project New Haven on Tuesday, February 14, 6:30 – 10:30 pm at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven, CT.

Tickets for the event cost $75 and include open bar, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, the Team Green Light Comedy Collective Comedy Show and a DJ. Call 203.641.3251 or 203.710.8279 for tickets.

Popular CT-based comic Christine O’Leary and her hilarious tribe of stand-up comics are thrilled to support this great organization.

“I’m so proud of my Team Green Light Comedy tribe for stepping up for this important event,” says O’Leary. “AIDS Project New Haven is run by a small group of people that provide a critical service to the residents of New Haven. I’m honored to step up and advocate for the work they do and raise funds for support services they provide the community. I encourage others to step up and show your love on Valentines’ Day by supporting AIDS Project New Haven.”

O’Leary’s comics have appeared in NY and CT and regularly perform at The Ridgefield Playhouse. Comics for the benefit include Gregg Feldman, Dimitri Giatrakis, Jennifer Gracie, Bill Greene, Renee Hewitt, Lisa Keefner, Jane Knox, Sue Ellen Landwehr, Rob Luchenta, Steven Mueller, Emily Orenstein, Stephanie Rosenberg, Darla Shaw and Abby Tolland.

AIDS Project New Haven (APNH) is the oldest AIDS service organization in the State of Connecticut. Formed by a small group of individuals in 1983, it has expanded to provide education, non-judgmental, comprehensive, and holistic services to individuals infected and affected by HIV/AIDS throughout the greater New Haven area. Learn more about AIDS Project New Haven at http://apnh.org/

O’Leary is an 18x and counting Stand Up Comedy Teacher at the Ridgefield Playhouse. She’s a comedy mentor to members of her Team Green Light Comedy collective of more than 125 comedians.

About Christine O’Leary and Team Green Light Comedy LLC

Christine O’Leary is an award-winning stand-up comedian, comedy teacher (18x SOLD OUT stand-up workshop teacher), comedy mentor to members of her Team Green Light Comedy collective, and philanthropic auctioneer who recently raised nearly half a million dollars for nonprofits in New England for the 2016 Gala Season in less than three months.

O’Leary Nominated by Curve Magazine as one of the ‘50 Funniest Lesbians in America,’ O’Leary has worked with the top comedians in the business who grace the stage at The Ridgefield Playhouse, including Gilbert Gottfried, Joy Behar, Susie Essman, Chevy Chase, Sinbad, Tracy Morgan and Janeane Garofalo. She’s also worked with Margaret Cho, Ian Harvie (Transparent) and headlined Long Beach Pride events with Jennifer Hudson, Indigo Girls, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more.

O’Leary regularly performs with her Team Green Light Comedy collective to SOLD OUT shows. She’s actively honing the comedic skills of her Step Up 2 Stand Up students and is booking shows and creating opportunities to bring new talent and fresh laughs to new places, including teaching comedy classes in Key West and headlining comedy events.

She lives in New Fairfield with her partner and a little dog and is passionate about using comedy to support causes. O’Leary served as the host for the Coalition for the Homeless NYC ‘Women Mean Business Luncheon Fundraiser.’

A comedienne that brings the ‘funny’ to companies, colleges, charitable events, clubs and prides across the country, O’Leary’s co-dependent motivation is to make a difference and make you laugh until you cry! But her favorite role is that of the host that ‘can make a show out of anything.’

Learn more about Christine O’Leary and Team Green Light Comedy LLC at http://www.christineoleary.com and https://www.facebook.com/teamgreenlightcomedy/