tCognition AWS Team Deepens Focus on Distribution Vertical

After recently announcing a partnership formed with Salesforce, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is hotter than ever as a cloud hosting environment for business platforms. AWS consultants like Boston-based tCognition at the front lines of managing business platforms and infrastructure for companies the distribution vertical.

In the distribution space, many companies have dozens of legacy systems, servers and applications. Hosting legacy servers and apps can become extremely expensive and time consuming. In short, moving these platforms to cloud platforms like AWS provides cost savings and operational efficiency.

tCognition has established themselves as a consultancy where the overwhelming majority of their clients come from the distribution, education and technology spaces. The logistics and distribution industries rely heavily on a mix of CRM, ERP and fulfillment platforms that are often proprietary and unintegrated. Firms like tCognition are helping their clients leverage the power of the cloud to host these platforms in a safer, more-connected environment.

Connecting producers, wholesalers and retailers in the cloud

Distribution networks often comprise complex systems of stakeholders and platforms. AWS is hoping to meet this challenge head-on by offering high-speed transactions (faster processing of SKUs, etc.) and lower latency across the distribution channel. Once legacy platforms are hosted on AWS, latency (loading time in software) is often dramatically faster.

tCognition’s CEO, Manoj Shinde, lays out the importance of server speed particularly for the distribution channel, “Most companies in the distribution space seem to have two dozen software platforms they’ve picked up over the years,” said the longtime Siebel Systems employee. “Companies in the logistics space like transportation already have extremely sophisticated operations running old-school platforms. Hosting all your platforms on the AWS cloud can provide huge returns in connectivity savings and automated reports”.

AWS partners help distribution networks create more operational value. For example, tCognition’s engineers have helped energy companies improve outsourced manufacturing by connecting network partners to one central cloud. Companies with disparate partner networks can save literally years of man hours and millions of dollars in integration costs compared to point-to-point integrations. AWS can handle an unlimited amount of SKU transactions and requests.

About tCognition

tCognition was started by Manoj Shinde, a Senior Technical Consultant for many years at Siebel Systems. During his time at Siebel the company was acquired by Oracle. Manoj then founded tCognition in 2003. tCognition has since become a truly global IT solution and staffing provider. Learn more at www.tcognition.com.

