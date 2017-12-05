Taylor Swift Promo Code for General Admission (GA) Tickets, Front Row and Field Seats at Ticket Down

Ticket Down has cheap Taylor Swift general admission (GA) tickets, field seats and front row seats for her "Reputation" tour, add promo code TAYLOR18 for checkout savings

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 4th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Taylor Swift tickets for her upcoming “Reputation” tour. Fans will be able to snag presale tickets to assure the best seats available.

This beloved and incredibly talented music artist has been making waves recently with the release of her new album Reputation. Now, Taylor is giving her fans all the more reason to be thrilled by announcing that she will be hitting the road.

Taylor Swift Reputation Tour Dates:

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium at Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, California

May 18 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field at Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Denver, Colorado

June 1 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 8 – Etihad Stadium at Manchester, United Kingdom

June 15 – Croke Park at Dublin, Ireland

June 22 – Wembley Stadium at London, United Kingdom

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium at Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium at Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field at Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium at Cleveland, Ohio

July 20 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 27 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 3 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 4 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium at Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field at Detroit, Michigan

Sept. 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 8 – Arrowhead Stadium at Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium at Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 18 – The Dome at America’s Center at St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome at New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 29 – NRG Stadium at Houston, Texas

Oct. 6 – AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas

The mega stadium tour will span the United States, making stops at some of the biggest stadiums in the country along the way, and given Taylor’s unparalleled popularity, these stadiums are sure to be rocking.

Over the course of her career, Taylor Swift has made an exciting evolution few artists could have pulled off, fluidly transitioning from country to pop. One thing that never changed along the way, though, was her meaningful lyrics and breathtaking vocals. Writing songs that are packed with meaning and delivering them in the most masterful way possible is at the heart of the Taylor Swift brand no matter what genre of music she is singing.

It’s this combination that has helped Taylor rack up awards ever since she began her career, including a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2016 and a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2016 as well.

Without a doubt, there’s plenty for fans to get excited about in this upcoming tour. Taylor Swift’s concerts are unforgettable, and the chance to hear her latest hits from Reputation as well as some of her classic favorites is an opportunity that fans won’t want to miss.

