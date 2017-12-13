Taylor Swift Promo Code for Field Seats and General Admission (GA) Tickets Issued by TicketDown.com

Ticket Down has cheap Taylor Swift general admission (GA) tickets, field seats upper and lower level seats. Add promo/coupon/offer code CONCERT for additional savings.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) December 13th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Taylor Swift tickets for her upcoming “Reputation” tour. One of the most recognizable names in all of music will be taking her talents on the road this coming year in a tour that is sure to excite fans across North America. Taylor Swift’s stadium tour in support of her new album, Reputation, will have her performing at some of the biggest stadiums in the United States and Canada in a tour that starts on May 8, 2018 before wrapping up on October 6, 2018.

Fans of Taylor Swift have enjoyed watching her style transition from soulful country to edgy pop, all while infusing her meaningful lyrics and astounding vocals into every song she records. Reputation, Taylor Swift’s latest album and the one she’ll be promoting on her 2018 tour, is one of the most talked about albums to drop in 2017. Now, fans will have the opportunity to see Taylor perform some of her biggest hits from this album along with albums in the past live and in-person.

Taylor Swift 2018 Reputation Tour Dates:

May 8 – University of Phoenix Stadium at Glendale, Arizona

May 12 – Levi’s Stadium at Santa Clara, California

May 18 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 19 – Rose Bowl at Pasadena, California

May 22 – CenturyLink Field at Seattle, Washington

May 25 – Sports Authority Field at Denver, Colorado

June 1 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 2 – Soldier Field at Chicago, Illinois

June 8 – Etihad Stadium at Manchester, United Kingdom

June 15 – Croke Park at Dublin, Ireland

June 22 – Wembley Stadium at London, United Kingdom

June 30 – Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium at Louisville, Kentucky

July 7 – Ohio Stadium at Columbus, Ohio

July 10 – FedEx Field at Washington, D.C.

July 14 – Lincoln Financial Field at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 17 – First Energy Stadium at Cleveland, Ohio

July 20 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 21 – MetLife Stadium at East Rutherford, New Jersey

July 27 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

July 28 – Gillette Stadium at Foxborough, Massachusetts

August 3 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 4 – Rogers Centre at Toronto, Ontario

August 7 – Heinz Field at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

August 10 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 11 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium at Atlanta, Georgia

August 14 – Raymond James Stadium at Tampa, Florida

August 18 – Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

August 25 – Nissan Stadium at Nashville, Tennessee

August 28 – Ford Field at Detroit, Michigan

Sept. 1 – U.S. Bank Stadium at Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sept. 8 – Arrowhead Stadium at Kansas City, Missouri

Sept. 15 – Lucas Oil Stadium at Indianapolis, Indiana

Sept. 18 – The Dome at America’s Center at St. Louis, Missouri

Sept. 22 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome at New Orleans, Louisiana

Sept. 29 – NRG Stadium at Houston, Texas

Oct. 6 – AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas

There’s no denying that Taylor Swift knows how to put on a show, and in prolific, breathtaking stadiums such as the Rose Bowl, AT&T Stadium, and Gillette Stadium, her one-of-a-kind performance is sure to be even more memorable.

The opportunity to see an artist as popular as Taylor Swift live in concert doesn’t come up very often. In fact, the last time Taylor Swift went on tour was 2015, leaving many fans chomping at the bit for the chance to see her again. In addition to this, it’s a pretty safe bet to say that Taylor Swift is even more popular now across the country and world than she was when she went on her 2015 tour to promote the album 1989, leaving little doubt that the stadiums she plans to perform in will be packed and buzzing with excitement.

