Taylor Communications Named Winner Of 2018 Best of Print & Digital® Award

North Mankato, MN (PRUnderground) March 6th, 2018

Taylor Communications through its Bloomington, Ill. facility, has been named a winner of the 2018 Best of Print & Digital Awards, which are given annually by Butler Street Research. Taylor Communications is one of the largest full-service direct marketing providers and a leader in developing and producing highly personalized communications.

The Best of Print & Digital® is an annual program that identifies which companies have provided the highest service delivery to their customers during the last year through independent customer survey research performed by Butler Street Research for the print and digital industry. This marks the third year in a row for winning this prestigious award.

The program uses the Net Promoter Score© (NPS) methodology, a leading indicator of client retention and future growth. This methodology focuses on client loyalty, not just satisfaction to measure the customer experience with an organization. The feedback on economic and emotional value clarifies the quality of the relationships and provides insights to identify client risk and uncover opportunities to introduce innovation to deliver on customer needs and wants, today and in the future.

The program is considered the industry standard for measuring customer loyalty. Only the very top companies in the industry are able to achieve this distinction.

“We are honored to receive this award again,” said Ron Drenning, director of creative services at Taylor Communications. “Service to our clients is a hallmark of our work. With each project, we strive to create innovative experiences that delight and inspire. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to producing outstanding results for our clients to help them improve their customer experience, drive efficiencies and grow revenue.”

Mike Jacoutot, Butler Street’s founder and managing partner said, “Each year, the winners of the Best of Print & Digital® have raised the bar higher for the industry. Using the feedback obtained through the survey program, they are able to consistently deliver on customer needs and wants resulting in increased client loyalty and profitable growth.”

About Butler Street

Butler Street, a leading provider of client loyalty research and retention programs across the print industry, in conjunction with NAPCO Media, Printing Impressions and Print+Promo, launched the Best of Print & Digital Program® to recognize those companies with the highest customer loyalty in the industry. Butler Street specializes in helping companies and their people grow and delivers lasting results in the two most challenging areas that companies face: client development and talent development. For more information: http://www.bestofprintanddigital.com.

About Taylor Communications

Taylor Communications is a subsidiary of Taylor Corporation. Clients trust us to meet the complex challenges of communicating in today’s omnichannel world. Our experts leverage technology across the industry’s broadest network to create solutions that improve customer experience, drive efficiencies and grow revenue.