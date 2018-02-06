Taylor Communications Completes Asset Acquisition of Plug Production Group

Taylor Communications' asset acquisition of New York-based Plug Production Group expands capabilities and boosts speed to market

Taylor Communications announced today that it has completed an asset acquisition of Plug Production Group, a New York-based leading supplier of retail and event graphics, museum exhibits and signage, fleet graphics and custom SEG hardware. The combined forces of Plug and Taylor have created a stronger and more dynamic business with operations in Beaverton, Ore., Columbus, Ohio and just outside of New York City.

The acquisition of Plug Production Group solidifies Taylor Communications’ standing as a market leader through a broader spectrum of capabilities.

“The acquisition of Plug Production Group uniquely positions Taylor with greater, more diverse capabilities,” said Mark Keeton, vice president of Solution Management. “Our combined team and upgraded facility ensures our goal of helping our clients improve customer experience, enhance efficiency and drive revenue. Plug clients now have the added benefit of a nationwide network of experts dedicated to developing interesting and innovative solutions for their toughest communication challenges.”

The newly expanded company features:

Full service experts with 45 years of experience in creative visual communications

A national, coast-to-coast powerhouse cross-pollinating best practices between facilities

Larger, upgraded facility and equipment

Design/research & development – From design assistance and high-end retouching, through full blown ideation development, we help teams through the processes, to ensure beauty and compliance at all levels.

3-D production and fabrication – Dimensional signs, LED sign solutions

Large and small format digital/screen printing

Lithograph, direct dispersal fabric dye sublimation

Full finishing services: mounting/laminating, die/contour cutting, and sewing/welding

Full fulfillment on-site: Packing, collating, overage management, pick/pack, tiered shipping and kit packing

Regional installation teams: 24/7 service, turn-key installation, national/international coverage, store associate training/instruction, and compliance provenance

Database management

“We are very excited to join Taylor Communications, said Phil Paradise, senior account executive with Taylor and former president and owner of Plug. “Taylor is considered the gold standard in the industry. Our existing clients will now have access to Taylor’s vast array of solutions as well as the outstanding service they have come to expect from Plug.”

Keeton added that the geographic proximity and upgraded consolidated state-of-the-art facility in New Jersey makes it even simpler to provide turnkey solutions for clients quickly and efficiently.

Additionally, the company’s cutting-edge production equipment, 24-hour facilities and knowledgeable technicians will continue to help clients complete projects on time and on budget—regardless of size or complexity—with the highest level of service and quality.

