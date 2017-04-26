Target Hydraulics Publishes a New eBook on Ultimate Guide to Hydraulic Power Pack

Target Hydraulics today published a new eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Hydraulic Power Pack.

Zhejiang，China (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

Target Hydraulics, a global leader in designing and manufacturing hydraulic power pack units, today published a new eBook, The Ultimate Guide to Hydraulic Power Pack. This is one of the most comprehensive eBook on hydraulic power packs available online for free.

This guide to hydraulic power pack is authored by 10 Target Hydraulics engineers and technicians – a team headed by Mr. Dominic Wang, the Target Hydraulics product manager. It is based on over 5 years of research and practical experiments to analyze and troubleshoot hydraulic power packs.

“Our new eBook covers everything you need to know about the hydraulic manifold block, hydraulic cartridge valve, hydraulic power unit, hydraulic power pack and hydraulic components,” said Mr. Dominic Wang. “Based on our research and analysis, we noted with great concern that not much information is available online. We believe both engineers and students in the hydraulic systems will benefit immensely from this Ultimate Guide to Hydraulic Power Pack eBook.”

Main Areas of Focus in the Hydraulic Power Pack eBook

The Target Hydraulics’ hydraulic power pack eBook is over 20k words. It has 10 Chapters, which include:

Introduction to hydraulic power pack: It has four different sections, which include brief history, function, applications and sorts/types of hydraulic power packs.

Working principle of hydraulic power pack: Key areas of focus include definition of hydraulic power, how to create hydraulic power and hydraulic power density.

Hydraulic power pack components: This covers all essential sections of hydraulic power packs. These include AC/DC electric motors, hydraulic pumps, hydraulic manifolds, hydraulic valves, hydraulic tanks, hydraulic connection parts, seals, hydraulic actuator, hydraulic fluid, hydraulic pipe and filters.

Designing hydraulic power pack: It is a practical aspect of designing a hydraulic power pack. The section covers hydraulic circuit design, unit diagram, schematic, design components and calculations.

Advantages and disadvantages of hydraulic power pack: This gives more insights on where to use power pack systems.

Troubleshooting hydraulic power pack: The section is useful for technicians who plan to repair hydraulic power packs.

Manufacturing hydraulic power pack: It gives insights on the entire process of making hydraulic power packs. The key areas of focus include building, homemade and calculating hydraulic power pack.

Hydraulic power packs quality control: This section covers hydraulic power pack quality tests, quality inspection and assembly tools. Furthermore, it covers the various precautions to consider when installing hydraulic power pack.

Hydraulic power pack cost: Key areas of focus in this section include the cost of repair, maintenance, buying and installing hydraulic power pack. Besides, it covers factors that determine cost of hydraulic power packs.

Apart from these 9 critical aspects, Target Hydraulics’ Ultimate Guide to Hydraulic Power Packs also focuses on the future prospects of this technology.

Availability of Target Hydraulics Guide to Hydraulic Power Packs

Technicians and students can access the entire eBook from the Target Hydraulics official website. Alternatively, they can also download the free version of the eBook in PDF.

About Target-Hydraulics

Target-Hydraulics is the premier manufacturer of hydraulic cartridge valve ,manifold blocks and mini hydraulic power pack units. It designs, tests and manufactures power packs based on modern technologies.

Both ODM and OEM clients can work with Target Hydraulics.

For more information:

Visit: http://www.target-hydraulics.com/hydraulic-power-pack-ebook/

Contact: sales@target-hydraulics.com

0086-153-0663-3455

