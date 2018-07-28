Tallow is for the Birds: Coast Packing Co. Urges Consumers to Shuffle Off to National Chicken Wing Day, Sunday, July 29

Consumed in the Billions Annually, Buffalo Creation is a Natural for Beef Tallow

VERNON, Calif. (PRUnderground) July 28th, 2018

As a fitting follow-up to the first #NationalBeefTallowDay, Coast Packing Company, the West’s largest supplier of healthy animal fat shortenings, is lending its enthusiastic support to National Chicken Wing Day – Sunday, July 29 – and urging consumers to sample what’s been called “the most versatile protein on the planet.”

Since its inception in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., the chicken wing has become a national staple. Americans consume nearly 30 billion wings annually – about 1.3 billion on Super Bowl weekend alone. At an average rate of 24 wings per month – 290 wings a year — that translates to 18,000 chicken wings over a typical lifespan.

In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, one popular fast casual/sports bar franchise is offering a special nationwide promotion for wing-lovers. All day on July 29, Buffalo Wild Wings fans who dine-in will receive a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of wings.

“We stand with Buffalo Wild Wings and chicken wing lovers everywhere, and we humbly suggest that chicken wings are best cooked in beef tallow,” said Eric R. Gustafson, Coast Packing CEO. “In terms of freshness, flavor and texture, there really is no comparison to beef tallow, and we at Coast Packing are delighted consumers are increasingly recognizing that healthy animal fats like tallow are tasty, traditional and amazingly palate-pleasing.”

Coinciding with National French Fry Day, the Healthy Fats Coalition (www.healthyfatscoalition.org – HFC) proclaimed July 13 the first annual #NationalBeefTallowDay — a celebration of beef fat, an authentic, traditional ingredient that brings out the very best in food. Like pure lard, duck fat, goose fat and other animal fats, beef tallow is now enjoying a resurgence within America’s food culture, in restaurants and fast food operations.

#NationalBeefTallowDay is the brainchild of the HFC, a group of like-minded organizations, companies and individuals that have developed a new educational initiative dedicated to the proposition that healthy fats aren’t merely having a moment – they’re here to stay, as an essential part of the American diet. Its mission is simple: affirm that animal fats deserve a central place in the American diet and in the popular imagination. HFC is especially committed to raising awareness about the health benefits of natural animal fats like beef tallow.

About Coast Packing Company

Now marking its 96th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow — in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in various ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition (http://www.healthyfatscoalition.org/).

For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com. Follow us via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/coastpackingco, Twitter @coastpackingco and Pinterest www.pinterest.com/coastpackingco.