Take Your Refund to the Beach – Tax Day Special from the Beacon South Beach Hotel

Miami Beach, FL (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

Take Your Refund to the Beach!

Tax Day Special at the Beacon South Beach Hotel, an iconic Miami Beach boutique hotel located on popular Ocean Drive. This promotion comes with 25% off, complimentary breakfast, and late 1 PM check-out when you stay 4 nights or longer. Here at the Beacon, warm waters of the Atlantic, white sands and unforgettable Miami Beach vibe are right at your doorstep.

Recently renovated, accommodations feature comfortable beds, smart TVs, Nespresso machine, free premium Wi-Fi, and will make you feel right at home. Take advantage of the complimentary continental breakfast and beach amenities.

You can make reservations online by visiting www.beaconsouthbeach.com or call 305-674-8200.

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.