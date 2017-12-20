Take My Shift™ Announces the Launch of Its Free Mobile App for Finding Work Shift Coverage

Summit County, CO (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

Take My Shift™, a trademarked lifestyle brand founded in 2017 in Summit County, CO is thrilled to announce the launch of its innovative new mobile application by the same name. The app was designed to promote carefree choices among shift workers, while also supporting the day-to-day staffing challenges of employers everywhere.

Using this mobile application, teams with 20 employees or less can request and claim shift coverage on the fly without the constant annoyance of group text messaging or the need to call around. The user experience in the Take My Shift™ app is customizable, based on the needs of both the individual and the team. Some of the app’s features include:

Setup is quick and easy! Register your team in minutes with no email or password requirements.

Request and confirm shift coverage on the fly with no email, group texts, or phone calls required.

The Take My Shift app is very easy to use. Employees can view and claim open shifts with a single click.

Managers and supervisors can approve coverage as shifts are claimed, or they can elect to get out of the way and have them automatically approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

It’s flexible and available anywhere! Managers and supervisors can manage their team roster and shift coverage approvals from the mobile app or on the web.

View your team roster and use the in-app messenger to contact employees directly about shift-related topics.

Managers and Supervisors can send shift schedules to employees within the app and store them for reference.

The Take My Shift™ mobile application is free and now available on Google Play and the App Store. For more information about the features of this application or the Take My Shift™ brand, please visit www.TakeMyShift.com.

About Take My Shift

Founded in 2017 in Summit County, Colorado, Take My Shift™ is a lifestyle that encourages carefree choices. It is the answer to the demands of a spontaneous and adventurous culture that chooses recreation over responsibility. When faced with a work shift, assignment, or routine task that you’d rather shuffle to the side, Take My Shift allows you to do exactly that. Embrace your freedom, and leave the work for someone else.

Take My Shift, or simply ”TMS”, is a trademarked lifestyle brand, which encompasses our business name, catch phrase, and the mobile technology that is used to promote the interests of an active, leisurely culture.