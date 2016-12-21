Tactical Strong Business Consulting Firm Launches to Help CEOs Apply a Zero Defects Mentality

Formerly tasked with getting new US Army recruits combat ready, veteran Orlando O’Neill launches a new business consulting firm. With the same applied mindset found in the trenches, Tactical Strong is just what its name infers. A tactical approach to the execution of all things operational. Providing a highly-focused strategic method that leads to business longevity, O’Neill applies his experience in the Armed Forces to help CEOs find their company’s hidden threats. Incorporating a “Zero Defects” mindset, they can then implement small pivotal changes that reduce costs, leverage technology, and deal with threats both internal and external using the Tactical Strong approach.

Orlando O’Neill, Founder of Tactical Strong said of the launch, “My passion is to serve individuals and corporations with a method that’s forged on original executable tactics that are unique to each corporation’s culture and industry. That helps teams engage a unified platform that more formidably adapts to continuous changes within their industry. Then, leaders are freed up to do what they’re paid for; stay focused on finding solutions and growing the business.”

Implementing his proprietary methods inspired by the tenacity of his experience, O’Neill introduces clients to his Tactical Immersion Program. With the program clients can expect the following:

How to take the surprise element out of most things in life by adopting a tactical mentality.

How to turn uncertainty into clarity and misfortune into gain.

The importance and significance of a mission statement and how it helps promote a “Zero Defects” approach.

How to effectively utilize the “Win, Win Situation” process.

“The Airplane Oxygen Mask Philosophy of Life.”

How to embrace the present and how to develop a zealous gratitude for life.

The three pillars of success and victory: Leadership, Communication, and Execution.

O’Neill is also available for speaking engagements. For more information visit http://tacticalstrong.com/.

About Orlando O’Neill:

Orlando O’Neill is a US Army veteran and a C-suite relationship builder, sales mentor, and executive decision-maker. He has built and secured partnerships across healthcare, security, logistics, IT, manufacturing, retail, and pharmaceutical industries. With cultural experience on many continents, O’Neill has used deep needs analysis to open new businesses securing partners domestically and worldwide. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut, where he earned a B.A. in Political Science and Pre-Law with minors in History, Philosophy, and Spanish.

About Tactical Strong

Tactical Strong is a veteran-owned company with almost 20 years of experience in all business verticals. Doing business on many continents, Tactical Strong helps clients focus strategically identify hidden patterns that hinder success and thereby reduce inefficiencies via their Tactical Immersion Program.