T.K. Ambers, Author of the Glam Thriller, Runway Dreams, to Host Book Release Party at The Ivory Piano Bar

"An often intriguing debut that may appeal to fans of Nora Roberts or Jayne Ann Krentz." – KIRKUS REVIEWS

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (PRUnderground) March 29th, 2018

Visit www.facebook.com/HappilyWriting for contact details, photos, and an author bio. Check out the full KIRKUS REVIEW here: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/tk-ambers/runway-dreams/

Debut Author, T.K. Ambers, to Host Book Release Party and Signing, at One of

Eau Claire’s Hottest New Venues

Writer of ‘Runway Dreams’ to appear at The Ivory Piano Bar

T.K. Ambers will be making her debut appearance at The Ivory Piano Bar – Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Saturday, April 14th, 2018 from 6:00 -8:00 P.M. She will be greeting fans and signing copies of her new book, Runway Dreams: A Black & White Affair. The Suspense/Thriller novel will be published on March 29th, 2018 by Black Rose Writing.

Runway Dreams: A Black & White Affair is set in Oklahoma, and is a tale of love, deceit, and the morale struggles that one young model, Bernadette Price, goes through to reclaim her identity and break free from her abusive marriage.

While this book contains some darker moments, the author offsets those happenings with the lighthearted, comedic banter, of Bernadette and her two siblings, Alex and Bell.

T.K. Ambers was born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, WI, and achieved a Bachelor’s degree in Human Development & Family Studies. Her passion has always been writing and she continues to run a blog, and write poetry and novels, on a regular basis. She spends her free-time with her wonderful husband, and their family and friends. Aside from her family and writing, her other loves are social media, nature, travel, photography, and hiking as many waterfalls as possible. You can also find her out dancing to her father’s band as often as time allows. She believes that life is short and every day is its own adventure and should be treated as such.

Copies of Runway Dreams: A Black & White Affair are available at all major booksellers, including Black Rose Writing, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

Review copies available upon request

Contact: Justin Weeks, Sales Team, Black Rose Writing, sales@blackrosewriting.com

About Black Rose Writing

Black Rose Writing is an independent publishing house that strongly believes in developing a personal relationship with their authors. The Texas-based publishing company doesn’t see authors as clients or just another number on a page, but rather as individual people… people who deserve an honest review of their material and to be paid traditional royalties without ever paying any fees to be published.