Sylvan Learning partnered with Miss Massachusetts Teen USA for “Read Across America Day”

METHUEN, Mass. (PRUnderground) March 18th, 2018

Sylvan Learning partnered with Miss Massachusetts Teen USA — Lexi Woloshchuk on March 2, 2018, for “Read Across America Day”; at the St. Monica’s school in Methuen, MA in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Lexi read Dr. Seuss’ books to the Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade students, She also discussed Dr. Seuss’ contributions to literature and in this way fostered a love of reading by interacting with the students of St. Monica’s.

Sylvan offers a wide range of services including: personalized tutoring, academic coaching, and college test prep programs. Sylvan’s teachers can help your child fulfill their academic potential with personalized programs tailored to your child’s needs and skill level.

About Sylvan Learning of Salem, NH

