Sydney Harbour Yacht Club Lifestyle Brand

We often get calls and emails from people wanting to visit or stay at the Sydney Harbour Yacht Club. People think there is a bricks and mortar yacht club called Sydney Harbour Yacht Club, but there isn’t.

It’s a brand, a “geographically specific” lifestyle brand. Before we started the business we conducted market research on the name and asked one simple question, “Have you heard of the Sydney Harbour Yacht Club?” To our surprise, 71% responded that they had!

We produce 100% Australian made lifestyle apparel and accessories for the worldwide leisure market, we don’t run a yacht club, yet. To celebrate Australia Day we are offering a 30% discount on all our products if you Join the Crew on our home page – www.sydneyharbouryc.com

About Sydney Harbour Yacht Club Pty. Ltd.