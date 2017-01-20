switchflip™ to donate 50% of campaign earnings this weekend

switchflip™ is proud to support quality healthcare access for men, women and young people across America. Beginning on Inauguration Day through Sunday January 22, 2017, 50% of all contributions made on switchflip’s Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Regarding the Planned Parenthood donation campaign, co-founder Erin Wiggins, said: “We wanted to demonstrate our solidarity with the millions of people that may soon lose access to healthcare services.” Co-founder Adiya Dixon added “We’re grateful for the opportunity to support an organization that does so much for so many.”

switchflip launched the crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo on January 3, 2016 with a limited number of units available for as low as $35. https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/switchflip-flip-your-switch-controlled-outlets-power/

switchflip is a lighting automation device that lets you control multiple power outlets using an existing wall switch. It works without Wi-fi and requires no mobile app and no tools to install.

To support the crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/switchflip-flip-your-switch-controlled-outlets-power/

Learn more about switchflip at www.switchflip.me

About switchflip

switchflip is a product of LAW Enterprises, LLC, a Columbus, Ohio based startup consumer electronics company that makes simple products that solve real problems. LAW Enterprises, LLC was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Erin Wiggins and Adiya Dixon.

switchflip is simple to setup (no wiring or installation). Customers can connect multiple switchflip receivers and control multiple outlets with a single switch. There is no app to download and switchflip will save you hundreds of dollars versus paying an electrician to rewire your outlets. Simple is smart™ and switchflip is the simplest solution for a smart home.

About switchflip

switchflip™ is a product of LAW Enterprises, LLC, a Columbus, Ohio based startup consumer electronics company that makes simple products that solve real problems. LAW Enterprises, LLC was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Erin Wiggins and Adiya Dixon.

switchflip™ is simple to setup (no wiring or installation). Customers can connect multiple switchflip™ receivers and control multiple outlets with a single switch. There is no app to download and switchflip will save you hundreds of dollars versus paying an electrician to rewire your outlets. Simple is smart™ and switchflip™ is the simplest solution for a smart home.

Media contact email: teamswitchflip@gmail.com

Media Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zvn1c7e1sj4fp9j/AABGbX-emEXC6_s4wJz1FH4Ba?dl=0