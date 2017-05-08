Swinger Lifestyle Newbie: Swingery Made Her Global Launch Today

Swinger lifestyle Newbie Swingery, aims to bring in the lowest ratio of fakes and scams of online dating industry. Finding Local couples could never be this easier.

San Fransisco (PRUnderground) May 8th, 2017

Swingery, as a newbie for swinger lifestyle and threesome dating app, announcing her global debut today. Based on one 6-months study, they found that the need for swapping partner or threesome hookups grows rapidly year by year in the US, UK and other part of the world. So they come up with an idea creating an app to meet those needs.

It is an exclusive swinger club for sexy couples to connect with each other and explore their erotic fantasies with great features like Spark, Moments, Swinger Parties, Blogs… It is a craigslist and tinder alternative for single female or male looking for couples for casual sexual encounters with no string attached. There are real swingers for sexy swapping, or sexy women and hot men for chat, for 3-some casual fling.

Before swingery, there are some other similar apps for swinglityles, but they are either hard to use or full of fake profiles. “Comparing with those swingers apps or websites, we review and approve all profiles and photos manually. We have confidence in making our app the lowest ratio of fakes and scam aritists” says by its Marketing Manager.

We found its park feature pretty interesting. Swipe right to like a user and swipe left to dislike. It looks like a Tinder version of swingers’ app for the first few minutes. But the more we play with this app, the more we like it. Besides “spark”, it also have search feature built-in, so you will not get bored for repeated swipes, swipes and swipes. Its moment feature allows local couples and singles to post event, party notes to get other local swingers’ attention.

This app is designed for those open-minded couples and sexy singles who want to try new things in life. If you are looking for NSA, FWB relationships or just looking for MFM, FMF, MFMF, for casual sex, one night stand and extramarital affairs, you can easily get yourselves fitted in on this swingers app.

The Swingery app is a free to download app compatible with both iOS and Android based systems.

For further information you could contact swingery at support@swingery.net.

About Swingery