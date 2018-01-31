Swentek To Launch Dedicated Gaming Headphones Repair Section

IL, USA (PRUnderground) January 31st, 2018

Swentek, the leading review website for headphones is all set to launch a section dedicated to repair of headphones on its website.

“Many people are avoiding using head phones because they are unable to fix the breakage”, said a spokesperson associated with Swentek. “We are finding that many people who wish to listen to music or play games regularly are reporting cases of headphone damage but are unable to fix the same and hence should keep buying newer headphones frequently. To help such people, we are launching a new section on the website, where people can get several tips by experts using which they can repair partially damaged headphones by themselves.” the spokesperson further said.

swentek.com was launched in 2017 to cater to the needs of gamers and audiophiles who are always on the lookout for buying that perfect pair of head phones. With numerous brands flooding the market, these people are often under constant pressure and dilemma when it comes to choosing the perfect pair of head phones. Sometimes people even end up paying more as they will not be aware of the good choices available in the market. Swentek serves as an effective buying guide for people who wish to invest in a good pair of headphones.

“The website has so far been well received by public and people are impressed by the honest reviews that are featured in the site. This has made us to think about launching a new section where people can learn to fix simple breakages in their headphones.”, the spokesperson went on to add when probed about the launch of the new section.

Nowadays it is not surprising to see that most of the people are hooked to their headsets while travelling, exercising, reading or doing a monotonous job. Hence the demand for headphones is increasing at a rapid rate. By visiting the website of Swentek, one can find information about the cheap headphones, headphones which fall under affixed budget, review of branded gaming headphones, best head phones for game players, best ear buds, microphone buying guides and multiple others.

“When a cheap but good quality head phone breaks, music lovers are often shattered and do not always wish to buy a new one. Sometimes a simple issue may be overlooked and headphones may be dumped into trash. The new section aims to provide solutions to all such problems”, says the spokesperson.

