Sweetberry Bowls, Fort Myers’ First Build-Your-Own-Bowl Store, Opens In Gulf Coast Town Center

Sweetberry Bowls, "America’s original build-your-own-bowl experience", has opened at 10041 University Plaza Drive in the Fort Myers Gulf Coast Town Center.

Fort Myers, FL (PRUnderground) December 11th, 2017

Sweetberry Bowls, which bills itself as America’s original build-your-own-bowl experience, has opened at 10041 University Plaza Drive in the Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers. The store offers customizable bowls with base blends of acai or pitaya for customers to build upon, and is the first bowl store in the area to also feature green (kale/spinach) or coconut base blends.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first and only build-your-own-bowl experience to Fort Myers,” says Desi Saran, Founder and CEO of Sweetberry Bowls. “Our delicious combinations are healthy, satisfying, and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and we look forward to sharing them with our new friends in Fort Myers and vicinity.”

Included in each bowl combination are toppings of granola (sweet or gluten free), three fruits (strawberry, banana, kiwi, blueberry, mango, pineapple), and one drizzle (honey, agave, peanut butter, Nutella, or almond butter). Additional toppings (extra granola, cacao nibs, bee pollen, chia seeds, goji berries, coconut flakes) are also available. Along with their bowl combinations, the store also offers a variety of oatmeal and smoothie blends. Almost all of the ingredients that Sweetberry Bowls uses in its menu items are gluten-free, vegan, and non-GMO.

“For our guests who love the Sweetberry Bowls experience, we have a Rewards Program that will definitely put smiles on their faces,” says Kyle Kissane, Partner at Sweetberry Bowls. “Everyone who registers will immediately receive two dollars off of an order, and loyalty benefits include a free bowl as well as a free Sweetberry Bowls t-shirt.”

Sweetberry Bowls is located at 10041 University Plaza Drive in Fort Myers’ Gulf Coast Town Center. Hours are 8:00AM to 8:00PM, and the store is open daily. For more information, contact Sweetberry Bowls at (239) 208-3582.

About Sweetberry Bowls

At Sweetberry Bowls, America’s original and sweetest build-your-own-bowl experience, every bowl combination is handcrafted and built to your personal preferences. Whether you love sweet pitaya, the bold flavor of acai, greens, or coconut, you can customize any of our healthy ingredients to your exact liking. Mix and match our wholesome bases, crunchy granola, fresh fruits, delectable drizzles, and extra toppings. The possibilities are endless!

Sweetberry Bowls stores are currently open in Montclair, NJ and Fort Myers, FL with many more delicious locations coming soon…