Sustainable Brand Members of Society Announces Launch of Menswear Collection

New York based brand, Members of Society is taking a new approach towards modern menswear. Combining American classic silhouettes with finest sustainable materials, ethical manufacturing and strong concept design, the label is causing a quick stir with their recent launch.

New York, New York (PRUnderground) May 24th, 2018

Founders and creative directors Anna Zhylyak, Ukrainian model turned designer and a native New Yorker, Paul Damian Bermudez have aimed to prove that it is possible to “create high quality designer product that is both sustainable and ethical for the world today and tomorrow’s future”. At Members of Society they carefully oversee their supply chain to ensure fair working wages and source from mills that minimize their impact on the environment with organic, recyclable, biodegradable qualities as well as lack of numerous harmful chemicals. “It’s about creating a piece that’s worth lasting and respecting everyone involved” says Bermudez.

The company recently announced the debut of their menswear collection of refined staples, along with their easy to navigate online store, featuring clean yet modern layout, staying true to the aesthetic of the company’s two founders. The brand’s edgy yet very present look almost overshadows the fact that all pieces are consiously made. Members of Society have already caught an eye of the industry insiders for whom style is as important as a cause. “People are reaching out to us on social media and via email continuously asking where they can purchase our pieces” says Zhylyak. “It seemed perfectly logical to open an online store”.

MembersofSociety.co goes live today, offers elevated mix of designs for modern men: statement bomber jackets made from japanese recycled nylon and finished with Italian fine quality zippers, studded t-shirts, sweatshirts and oversized hoodies made of American organic cotton, styled with tailored lightweight wool trousers and shorts. The refined wardrobe comes in concrete grey, black, camouflage and white tones with “signature screw studs” detailing, giving an edge to effortless shapes; merging style and sustainability in an effort to make a world a better place.

About MEMBERS OF SOCIETY

New York based brand Members of Society was founded in 2014 by creative duo Anna Zhylyak and Paul Bermudez. Drawing inspiration from classic American wear combined with urban NYC upbringing of two founders, the brand offers fresh silhouettes with fine attention to tailoring and proportions, updated to fit modern man. All of Members of Society ’s pieces are designed in New York and ethically made in USA and Europe from highest quality sustainable materials.