Suspension Workout Cards Recently Premiered By NewMe Fitness

Latest suspension workout cards available at an introductory price on Amazon. On the heels of their successful TRX/Suspension Exercise Poster, NewMe Fitness just introduced a set of Suspension Workout Cards to help make workouts completely mobile. Each deck consists of 60 finely-illustrated cards that are perfect for workouts on-the-go. Currently offered at an introductory price exclusively on Amazon, NewMe Fitness’ Suspension Workout Cards are slated to be a best-selling addition to the brand’s existing product lineup and each deck comes with a full money-back guarantee.

Oakland, CA (PRUnderground) April 12th, 2017

NewMe Fitness just expanded their product line with a deck of fully-illustrated suspension workout cards. Small enough to fit in a purse, backpack or briefcase, the company expects this new addition to be just as successful as its predecessor, the TRX/Suspension Exercise Poster. Each deck features 60 cards highlighting 50 different exercises with illustrations showing the precise start and finish positions for each. NewMe Fitness’ Suspension Workout Cards make it possible to achieve a full-body workout at home or on-the-go.

Suspension exercises rely on the use of specially-designed workout straps and use a combination of gravity and the body’s natural weight to build muscle strength, balance and to improve flexibility. Commonly used in military and professional athletic workouts, suspension exercises are also a favorite among home-gym users as they are an effective way to achieve a full-body workout without the need of expensive equipment or large storage space.

People at various workout levels can benefit from the new Suspension Workout Cards as exercises can be modified for beginner, intermediate and hardcore enthusiasts. A total of 12 stretching exercises are included and there are 6 pre-designed workouts in each deck. Cards can also be used in any order for a personalized regimen or can even be shuffled to create a dynamic workout that never grows old. Women and men alike gave the original TRX/Suspension Exercise Poster high reviews on Amazon calling it a “simple, clear, straightforward reference tool” featuring “descriptive graphics that are specific and easy to follow”. The new Suspension Workout Cards replicate the workouts illustrated on the original poster and are slated to be an enormous success among fitness enthusiasts who travel, who like to workout while on a work break or who just enjoy exercising outdoors.

Each deck is constructed with durable plastic and made in the U.S.A. NewMe Fitness placed effort behind ensuring that cards offer a greater value than similar cards on the market by including more exercises per deck than competing products do. Measuring 3.5” x 5”, NewMe Fitness Suspension Workout Cards are slightly larger than a deck of traditional playing cards, which keeps them small enough to transport with ease, yet large enough to view the precise detail illustrated on each card.

Personal trainers with experience of more than 15 years in the fitness industry approve all of NewMe Fitness’ products, including the brand new Suspension Workout Cards. Premiered on Amazon at a special introductory price, this product also comes with a full money-back guarantee.

Link to Amazon product:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01MUB959U

About NewMe Fitness

Headquartered in Oakland, California, NewMe Fitness targeted exponential growth and is now one of the best-known sources for home gym workout aids. From its best-selling Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster (volumes I and II) to its lightweight workout cards and fitness equipment, the company is firmly positioned to become a leader in the personalized workout space. For more information about NewMe Fitness’ Suspension Workout Cards or any of their other popular workout products, please visit www.NewMeFitness.net.