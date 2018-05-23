Supertight Brand Delivers Exclusive, Paid Content in FREE Workshop for Entrepreneurs

"Ten Minutes to Tight": NEW Brand Specialization Workshop Teaches BIG Results Fast

Denver, CO (PRUnderground) May 23rd, 2018

It’s more than just a talking point: specialization IS the future of small business. The idea of specialization isn’t new; business icons such as Forbes & Harvard Business Review have been making hay of specialization for years, and for good reason. Statistics show that specialization is the key to remaining competitive and increasing revenue for solo- and entrepreneurs.

This begs the question: why aren’t more Branding Gurus preaching specialization to their followers? We may never know why, but now there’s a Brand Specialization Consultant who IS: Ellen Melko Moore of SuperTight Brand, and she’s bringing a positive change to the lives of her clients where it counts: in their bank accounts.

Through her 1-on-1 coaching, Ellen’s clients routinely see business growth from the specialization methods she teaches, like:

a 21% increase in revenue in 3 months

doubling their client roster in 14 days

These aren’t cherry-picked one-off examples – they are examples of the consistent results Ellen’s SuperTight Brand Consulting delivers for her clients. Now, Ellen is giving a broader audience a taste of her expertise with the launch of her free online workshop Ten Minutes to Tight: the Gateway Drug to Next Level Business Success.

“On average, my clients have spent $15k in online and other courses by the time they get to me, with no results. They think the failure is theirs, and it’s not. The failure is that no one has taught them the secrets of Brand Specialization. Once they learn how to specialize they succeed, they make real money or increase their revenue, faster and greater than they imagined they would.” Ellen is inviting entrepreneurs to jump in the hot seat for 10 minutes during her Ten Minutes to Tight breakout mastermind sessions to test their business model against the SuperTight blueprint for success. Think you have what it takes to get your brand SuperTight? Whether you’re seasoned with swagger or just trying to figure it all out, if you land in the hot seat you’ll walk away with actionable advice on how to start specializing and start growing your business. Sign up now!

About Supertight Brand

Supertight Brand helps big-picture game changers articulate their awesomeness and share their unusual brilliance. Supertight works with independent healers, teachers, and sustainable business visionaries who seek to expand the authority and reach of their brand.

CEO Ellen Melko Moore is a writer, entrepreneur, and consultant who specializes in helping professionals create compelling and powerful brands through original content. She is the author of the forthcoming book This is Why I Came Here.