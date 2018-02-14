Sunset West Showcases New Outdoor Collections at Las Vegas Winter Market 2018

At the show, Sunset West introduced new designs for the casual market for Spring 2018.

The Las Vegas Winter Market 2018 was an incredible success for Sunset West. Sunset West introduced new designs, second generation pieces, and so much more. The showstopper was the new collection, “The Milano,” which features acrylic rope deep seating and dining pieces.

Sunset West went into market with a substantial 29 percent growth for 2017. The brand, revered as a favorite to designers from coast to coast, is known for creating high-quality furniture for homeowners and hospitality. That allows the outdoors to flow seamlessly with the beauty and class of interior design.

From outdoor kitchens to indoor breezeways, Sunset West has perfected the seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Their designs, scaled for class and comfort, provide cohesion in spaces that seek to elevate their outdoor dining and entertaining environment.

At the show, Sunset West introduced new designs for the casual market for Spring 2018. All pieces and collections feature a beautifully constructed neutral color story that allows for curation of mixed finishes, media, and silhouettes throughout the entire line. From multi-finish teak to seamless bench cushions for sofas in deep-seating collections, metal stone mix occasional tables to second generation fire tables as well as a new take on the traditional resin wicker flat weave in a textured tone that complements any color palette, each of these new designed received glowing reviews for innovation and design by designers and retailers alike.

Customers at the show were impressed with the large, comfortable, spacious seating you typically find in indoor design. Sunset West creates pieces that would shine indoors but possess the stamina necessary to thrive outdoors. This furniture is never without the highest quality standards, the entire line—wicker, metal, teak, and fire tables—are built to last and age gracefully.

Sunset West is committed to bringing high quality outdoor furnishings to the casual market. With their distinctive collections, Sunset West provides superb quality, comfort and value. From the inception of the company in 2004, it has been their passion to bring together, quality, comfort, design and value into the outdoor living space.

Sunset West offers under one roof a spectrum of styling and design, from the contemporary La Jolla and Manhattan collections to the over scaled Monterey. The collections are produced using a variety of materials from cast and extruded aluminum, to multiple shapes, textures and colors of resin wicker. Known throughout the industry as the best in outdoor performance fabrics, Sunset West exclusively specifies Sunbrella fabrics in the manufacturing of their cushions.