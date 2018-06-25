Summer in the City – The Perfect Summer Outfit – Cheap Summer Dresses – Be Jealous

One of the best things about Summer is going out, FACT. The long dark Winter months have gone and we’re free to throw off our coats, put away our woolies and finally show off our favourite summer outfits.

Manchester, Greater Manchester, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) June 25th, 2018

One of the best things about Summer is going out, FACT. The long dark Winter months have gone and we’re free to throw off our coats, put away our woolies and finally show off our favourite summer outfits.

The coming heatwave means we’ll need to keep things cool (literally) if we’re going to party the night away.

So, what to wear on those balmy Summer nights out? Women’s Summer fashion can be kept fairly simple. Maxi dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits are on trend and all can be easily dressed up or down.

Transforming a halter neck maxi dress is easy with a few simple accessories (statement necklaces and big earrings for a start) or a simple ‘up-do’.

If you’re a jumpsuit kinda girl then a bandeau style is perfect for showing off your tan. Keeping it simple in plain black means you can add as many accessories as you like.

If, however, you’re big on colour there are plenty of bright primary colours out there. Bright reds, greens and blues look great in the Summer sun.

If you’re looking for a master class on how to dress in the Summer heat Instagram is a great source for inspiration and ideas. The rise of the fashion influencer on Instagram is one of the social media success stories of recent years. Women’s online fashion has never been more popular and it has a lot to do with the 18-25 year olds who are influenced by platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest.

The fact that you don’t need to be a celebrity to become an influencer makes cheap women’s fashion more accessible, plus, its great seeing everyday people in the clothes we can afford to buy and have delivered next day (if we like).

The latest Summer fashion trends and cheap women’s clothing are what makes Be Jealous THE most exciting new women’s fashion website.

About Be Jealous

Be Jealous is a brand new online Women’s fashion site, based in Manchester and specialising in cheap women’s fashion.