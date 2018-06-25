Summer in the City – The Perfect Summer Outfit – Cheap Summer Dresses – Be Jealous

One of the best things about Summer is going out, FACT. The long dark Winter months have gone and we’re free to throw off our coats, put away our woolies and finally show off our favourite summer outfits.
The coming heatwave means we’ll need to keep things cool (literally) if we’re going to party the night away.
So, what to wear on those balmy Summer nights out? Women’s Summer fashion can be kept fairly simple. Maxi dresses, jumpsuits and playsuits are on trend and all can be easily dressed up or down.
Transforming a halter neck maxi dress is easy with a few simple accessories (statement necklaces and big earrings for a start) or a simple ‘up-do’.
If you’re a jumpsuit kinda girl then a bandeau style is perfect for showing off your tan. Keeping it simple in plain black means you can add as many accessories as you like.
If, however, you’re big on colour there are plenty of bright primary colours out there. Bright reds, greens and blues look great in the Summer sun.
The latest Summer fashion trends and cheap women’s clothing are what makes Be Jealous THE most exciting new women’s fashion website.
About Be Jealous
Be Jealous is a brand new online Women’s fashion site, based in Manchester and specialising in cheap women’s fashion.
