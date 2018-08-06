Summer Allergies Meet Their Match With AllergyEasy Sublingual Immunotherapy Allergy Drops

Grass and weed pollens, dust, and mold can all trigger summer allergies, but AllergyEasy drops bring lasting relief without the hassle of shots.

Fall and spring, with their heavy pollens, cause the most allergic misery, but summer is not immune to allergy triggers. To help allergy sufferers achieve year-round relief, AllergyEasy provides a no-shots, no-hassle version of immunotherapy that is safer than injections and easy to take on the go.

Many pollens wind down in the hot months of summer, but grass pollens often continue to wreak havoc in July and ragweed can start up as early as August in some places. Dust mites thrive in moist heat and can trigger summer allergies. So can humidity-loving mold.

For people who want relief from summer allergies without the inconvenience of shots, AllergyEasy offers a version of immunotherapy that can be taken as oral drops instead of being injected into the skin. The treatment is known as sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) and features liquid droplets that absorb into the bloodstream through special cells under the tongue. The drops desensitize the immune system to allergens in the environment that once stirred up uncomfortable symptoms.

Sublingual immunotherapy drops are prescribed as frequently as allergy shots in Europe and are quickly gaining popularity in the U.S. They are safer than shots so they can be taken at home instead of at the doctor’s office. This saves on both time and gas money. The drops can also be taken on the go so treatment is not interrupted when people travel.

Sublingual immunotherapy is appropriate for all ages, including for children who suffer from allergy symptoms but are too young to safely receive injections.

According to Stuart Agren, M.D., AllergyEasy Founder, patients may be candidates for the allergy drops program if they experience allergy symptoms for more than a few months of the year. They may also benefit from the drops if their symptoms strike for shorter periods but are severe enough to significantly decrease their quality of life.

“If patients have a brief, seasonal flare-up in spring or fall, prescription or over-the-counter medications may be enough to soothe their discomfort,” said Dr. Agren. “But intense or long-lasting symptoms need more than just a band-aid fix.”

Medications only address symptoms temporarily. When people stop taking them, their misery returns. On the other hand, allergy immunotherapy, whether through shots or oral drops, is the only treatment that has been shown to address the underlying allergy—not just its symptoms—for long-term relief.

AllergyEasy helps primary care physicians, including pediatricians, prescribe the drops to their patients. This turnkey allergy treatment program allows patients to get testing and treatment in a familiar setting.

“It’s a win-win situation,” said Dr. Agren. “Primary care physicians can maintain continuity of care and increase the revenue of their medical practice by offering allergy care. Patients can get allergy treatment from a trusted physician with whom they already have a rapport.”

The allergy drops treat dog and cat allergies as well as seasonal allergies. And unlike shots, the drops have been shown to be effective for food allergy treatment as well.

