Sugardaddywebsites.org questions Tinder’s new feature – for gold-diggers?

Tinder Select has become a frequent topic of discussion. An interview with the manager of Sugardaddywebsites.org reveals the real concern regarding Tinder’s new feature.

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) April 14th, 2017

Recently, Tinder has introduced a new feature – Tinder Select, which has triggered a palette of discussions in the online dating industry. According to Tinder, Tinder Select is a feature for the rich and the famous only.

Although Tinder introduced Tinder Select a few months ago, most Tinder users are not even aware of this new feature. Some experts claim that Tinder either discriminates against poor members or encourages gold-diggers to purchase its service. Amber M., the operation manager of Sugardaddywebsites.org, has shared her views with me during an interview.

“There is a fundamental difference between a gold-digger and a sugar baby,” says Amber, “A gold-digger is someone who makes money by deceiving rich people, whereas a sugar baby is someone who makes money by being honest with rich people. That’s why we like the honesty of sugar babies.”

Amber has clarified the difference between a gold-digger and a sugar baby. No wonder she is concerned about Tinder Select which attracts gold-diggers.

“A gold-digger plays games and manipulates the rich, but a sugar baby is candid from the beginning,” says Amber, “If Tinder Select doesn’t make it clear to the rich, then it’s hard for their rich members to know what kind of people they are going to date. We believe that anyone who uses online dating has the right to know what they are going to get, so we only encourage ambitious singles to join sugar daddy websites – our members are not gold-diggers because everybody who uses sugar daddy websites must clarify their intention on Day One.”

According to Amber, sugar relationships (AKA arrangements) are much safer for the rich, and here is her rationale:

“Every day, we can see a lot of news about gold-diggers who have got money from their rich partners, and unfortunately, their rich partners didn’t even know the true nature of their relationships because they were kept in the dark,” says Amber, “However, when it comes to sugar relationships, they are called arrangements, which means sugar daddies and sugar babies set up terms and conditions from the start, so nobody needs to manipulate anyone.”

Apparently, Tinder Select seems to make their services vague, which might cause trouble to their rich members in the long term. In contrast, sugardaddywebsites.org has a straightforward approach to sugar daddy dating. It’s good to see that there is still a place where people can be honest and still get what they deserve.

