Substance Intervention Guarantees Successful Intervention

Substance Intervention believes that only when a substance-dependent individual has made the courageous decision to go to rehab, has the team succeeded.

Miami Beach, FL (PRUnderground) July 9th, 2018

Substance Intervention believes that only when a substance-dependent individual has made the courageous decision to go to rehab, has the team succeeded. Their interventionists are there to support the individual’s friends and family through the intervention process. The company only considers an intervention successful if it ends in rehab. Listed below are answers to your questions about a successful intervention.

Why is rehab the end goal for intervention?

The objective of an intervention is to open the eyes of a substance abuser and help guide them to sobriety. Rehab should be the next step after an intervention because it teaches addicts how to become sober. Professionals at rehab facilities are trained to effectively educate people on what triggers are, how to avoid them, and who and what to stay away from on the road to sobriety. Therefore, Substance Intervention believes that we have not succeeded unless we see that your loved one has checked-in to a rehab program. That’s why we guarantee that you will only pay if the intervention is successful.

When do I know if intervention and rehab and needed?

You know that intervention is needed if your loved one has refused to address their unhealthy use of drugs or alcohol. Another reason could be if a substance abuser has attempted to quit using alcohol or drugs independently and has been unsuccessful. Interventionists help you explain why you want your loved one to seek a rehab program.

It is rare that a substance abuser can go from addiction to sobriety without help. If you or your loved one are suffering from any type of substance addiction, you likely need rehab. The decision to seek intervention to encourage rehab is intimidating because it can be expensive and unsuccessful. That’s why Substance Intervention will not charge you if the intervention does not result in enrollment in a rehab program.

How do we pick the right rehab program?

There are a variety of different rehabilitation programs because everyone has different needs. The interventionists at Substance Intervention are all in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction. They understand that selecting the right rehab program is not only important but also difficult. Furthermore, since we don’t profit by suggesting rehab centers, our goal is to find the one that is best for you. We can suggest rehab centers that we have visited, reviewed, and brought other clients to.

The decision to seek intervention is difficult but worthwhile. Substance Intervention is dedicated to getting drug and alcohol abusers into rehab, so they can have a chance at a more fulfilling life. Since the Interventionists have gone through the intervention and rehab process themselves, they understand the difficulties involved for both the substance-dependent individual and their loved ones. Substance Intervention is committed to their mission of getting substance users on the road to recovery.

About Substance Intervention