Subaru Share The Love Event (Brown’s Manassas Subaru)

Manassas, VA (PRUnderground) April 13th, 2017

Brown’s Manassas Subaru has partnered with the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company during the Subaru Share The Love Event for the past 3 years as their “hometown charity”. On March 28, 2017 General Manager, Patrick Hall, presented a donation check in the amount of $10,422 to the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company. Over the last 3 years, Brown’s Manassas Subaru and Owner William E. Schuiling has helped raise over $27,000 for their hometown charity!

As part of the festivities, General Manager of Brown’s Manassas Subaru, Patrick Hall and Owner William E. Schuiling, bought dinner for the firefighters at the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company on behalf of Brown’s. Subaru of America also donated $250 on behalf of each customer who purchased or leased a new Subaru and chose the Manassas Volunteer Fire Company hometown charity. Thank you to all of our customers who supported this wonderful organization!

