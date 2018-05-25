STYR Labs Welcomes New Registered Dietitians to Drive “How do I” Content

Personalized-nutrition app adds all-star registered dietitians to coaching team

Scottsdale, Arizona (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

STYR Labs, a personalized-nutrition app and smart device company, announced the addition of three new registered dietitians to its growing network of nutrition coaches that blog on My Nutrition IQ and coach in the STYR Labs app.

“Working with the STYR Labs app and My Nutrition IQ is a joy, as we are sharing quality, science-based information that can help individuals reach their health and wellness goals,” said Amy Goodson, Board Certified Specialist on Sports Dietetics and Registered Dietitian.

“In Q4 of 2017, STYR Labs decided to put content in the middle of everything we do, from our My Nutrition IQ website introducing users to our approach, to our personalized nutrition app, everything focuses on bringing actionable information to our users through a ‘How do I’ context,” John Siefert, STYR Labs CMO said.

As part of this “how do I” content strategy, the company has created a network of world class registered dietitians and athletic trainers that focus on helping users answer the most pressing “how do I” questions about their nutrition, activity, weight management and more. The network of coaching experts answer those questions proactively, guiding users to plans for reaching their goals through the STYR Labs app.

The newest addition to the STYR Labs network, Kylene Bogden, dietitian for the Cleveland Cavaliers, explained how STYR Labs provides a unique service.

“I have always said, ‘the world would be a better place if everyone could have a dietitian in their pocket.’ And now with the STYR Labs app, this is finally coming true!”

Christina Strudwick, consulting sports dietitian to athletes of all levels with a master’s degree in exercise and sports nutrition from Texas Woman’s University echoed the company’s objective.

“I have enjoyed every minute working on the new STYR nutrition materials! This company truly wants the best for their consumers and focuses on solid nutrition advice backed by science & research.”

“Our goal is to decentralize nutrition, fitness and health intelligence, making it approachable and understandable for everyone,” Siefert added. “And adding experts like Amy, Christina and Kylene to our network is another step in our investment to do so, as we make the world a healthier place.”

About STYR Labs, Inc

Launched in 2014, STYR Labs’ singular focus is to make the world a healthier place through the personalized-nutrition-as-a-service STYR Labs app and devices. With the ability to sync and link devices that track activity, body composition and hydration, coupled with the world’s first voice-activated food-logging system that tracks macro and micronutrients per meal, the platform paints a unique picture of every user. Evolving with each user through machine learning technology, the STYR Labs app makes supplementary recommendations that are personalized to the individual, and can be ordered as subscriptions that are then delivered directly to our customers’ doorsteps.