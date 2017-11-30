Study Shows 67% of the STD Singles Have Their First Date After Being Diagnosed Through Online

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) November 30th, 2017

In an effort to better serve its newest members by helping them begin successfully dating once again, PositiveSingles.com, the number one online STD dating community, conducted a study of its membership to determine the most popular and successful ways that STD-positive singles began dating again. The results of its study showed that two-thirds of its membership found their first date after being diagnosed through an online dating site. Even more surprising, only 15% of those surveyed said that they felt accepted in “normal” society after disclosing their STD status.

When initially diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease (STD), most people typically experience a wide range of varied emotions including anger, fear, frustration, hopelessness, helplessness, isolation, and anxiety. Among the many fears experienced by people include the fear of never finding lifelong love with a partner, or even being able to meet new people, actively date, and enjoy being intimate with others.

After overcoming their initial reactions and learning more about how to live a happy and fulfilling life with their STD, the vast majority of singles are ready to begin dating again and even looking for love and a long-term relationship. However, many of these singles are unsure about how to begin dating, when to share their status with a potential partner, and looking for compatible long-term partners.

“Although STDs are quite common, as common as any other transmitted disease like the flu or a cold,” explained Suny Smith, PositiveSingles.com spokesperson, “people with STDs are still viewed as different, less desirable, and labeled with a stigma by the majority of today’s society. At PositiveSingles.com, we offer a welcoming and inclusive community of STD-positive singles who are living life to its fullest and finding love every day.”

About PositiveSingles.com

The industry leading and world’s largest, PositiveSingles.com is the number one ranked online dating website for singles with herpes, HPV, HIV or any other STD. The site is dedicated to providing a positive community where members can discover love, support and hope. The company empowers people to enjoy STD dating in a safe and welcoming environment.

