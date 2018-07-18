Studio NYC Design and Nourison Announce The Organic Modern Collection Now Available On Overstock.com

Stylish Pillows, Throws and Area Rugs – Featuring Organic, Nature-Inspired, Colors and Textures – Can Now Be Found at America’s Favorite Online Home-Decorating Retailer

New York City, NY (PRUnderground) July 18th, 2018

Manhattan-based Studio NYC Design and Nourison, the leading floor covering and home accents manufacturer, announced today that decorating accessories from their first collaboration, the Organic Modern Collection, are now available for purchase at online mega-retailer, Overstock.com. This affordable luxury collection, which features colorful throws, pillows and areas rugs, was designed by the Founder of Studio NYC Design®, Nancy Fire. It embodies the style, energy, and unique complexity of New York City – balanced by an organic, modern, and nature-inspired feel.

“Making stylish home décor accessories both affordable and attractive to first time home buyers and urban apartment renters has always been the goal of our collaboration with Nourison,” explains Nancy Fire, founder and creative director of Design Works International and creative director of Studio NYC Design®. “That this collection is now available at a major, online, interior-decorating destination like Overstock.com means we can get our eclectic home goods into the hands of even more consumer home decorators.”

The Organic Modern nature-inspired collection features a blend of unexpected patterns that use a jacquard-style weave to give the line a contemporary vibe. Colors come in shades of blues, to greys, and creams. Each product’s style name, such as, Current, Tide, RiverBed and Phases, each represent their natural origins in our greater environment.

What sets the collection apart is Nourison’s 40 years as a leader in color design and innovation in home manufacturing combined with Fire’s 30 years of design experience.

Studio NYC Design®’s Organic Modern Collection is now currently available on Overstock.com with pillows and throws ranging in price from from $49.99 to $199.99 MSRP and area rugs from $199 to $999 MSRP.

About Nourison

Nourison is a leading global floor covering company that produces extensive collections of area rugs, broadloom carpet and home accessories at multiple price points from low to mid-market to luxury. A fully vertically integrated company, Nourison oversees almost every aspect of the manufacturing process and produces over 85% of their product assortment from sustainable, natural fibers. Their quality, extensive inventory and speed to market has made them valuable partners in the home furnishings and hospitality industries. Their product assortment includes licensed collections from well-known brands including Calvin Klein, Kathy Ireland, Waverly, Barclay Butera, Joseph Abboud, Peanuts and more. Nourison was founded in 1980 by the Peykar brothers in New York and still remains a family-owned company.

About Studio NYC Design

Studio NYC Design is a home textiles and interiors company based in NYC specializing in fabrics, rugs and pillows. The Studio NYC Design collections embody style, energy and unique designs with an eclectic blend of unexpected patterns and scales designed to mix and match different interiors. The fundamental collections are timeless. Nancy Fire is the designer behind Studio NYC, bringing her love for print and color as well as her innate sense of style.