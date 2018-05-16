Student in Illinois Wins Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. Illinois Community Service Scholarship

Today, Ronald F. Wittmeyer, Jr. is excited to announce the annual winner of the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. Illinois Community Service Scholarship.

Arlington Heights, IL (PRUnderground) May 16th, 2018

As proud members of many Illinois communities, the team of lawyers at the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. believe that everyone should have a chance to receive a college education. That is why they created their own Illinois Community Service Scholarship.

This scholarship goes to one student in Illinois who demonstrates a strong passion for service and learning and who is enrolled in high school or higher education in Illinois.

Today, Ronald F. Wittmeyer, Jr. is excited to announce the annual winner of the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. Illinois Community Service Scholarship: Celia Huerta!

Celia’s passion for serving her community was immediately apparent in her video. It captured Celia’s enthusiasm for community service in a creative, thoughtful manner.

“Thank you so much. It’s an honor to have received this scholarship! I couldn’t have picked a better one to apply for. Community service is such an easy topic for me to talk about since I love helping people and making a change. To have been awarded a community service scholarship means all the effort I’ve put forward towards my community and others has come back to thank me. Thank you for picking me for this scholarship!”

All of us at the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. wish Celia the best as she continues to pursue her goals at Kishwaukee College.

About Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.

With over thirty years of experience, Ronald F. Wittmeyer, Jr. has successfully represented thousands of clients, many of whom have suffered serious or fatal injuries. Mr. Wittmeyer is committed to aggressively prosecute every client’s case. He believes that each individual is entitled to the same quality of representation as large companies and insurance carriers. Ron Wittmeyer believes that a person innocently injured as a result of the negligence or wrongful conduct of an individual or company is entitled to full and adequate compensation for their injuries.