StreamingVideoProvider Expands Its Business Video Hosting and Live Streaming Services Inside China

StreamingVideoProvider is a live streaming and video hosting platform that is in English and, after the recent video cdn update, it now works in China. Customers around the world can now use StreamingVideoProvider to successfully publish, protect, monetize and delivery high-quality video worldwide, including China.

San Francisco, CA (PRUnderground) July 9th, 2018

“The new video platform update is a response to the increasing demand for video delivery in China. The Chinese government has been tightening the noose on internet freedom almost every day. So, we have been getting more and more requests from customers who are looking for video hosting and live streaming services allowed in China. To solve this problem, we expanded our video CDN in China”, says Deyan Shkodrov, CEO of StreamingVideoProvider.

Here are some of the key features that come with this update:

Video CDN In China Mainland. The company has installed new servers at key locations in China (including Shenzhen region), enabling users to broadcast freely beyond the Great Firewall.

Live Streaming And Video Hosting Services. Users can stream live and share pre-recorded video content with their Chinese audience.

Full HD Video Delivery. The content can be delivered in full HD in China as well as anywhere else in the world.

Responsive Player. The super-lightweight video player works on smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs and adapts the video stream to the viewer’s internet connection.

About StreamingVideoProvider

StreamingVideoProvider is the most complete and affordable online video platform that offers full suite of products and services that reduce the cost and complexity associated with publishing, protection, delivery, measuring and monetizing video across devices.

The video platform is used by thousands of customers around the world, as well as is being offered to partners as white-label solution, so they can quickly and cost effectively become streaming video service providers themselves and offer video hosting and streaming video solutions to their existing and new customer base.

Founded in 2006, StreamingVideoProvider currently hosts over 560,000 videos and streams over 50,000,000 minutes of live and VoD footage per year. It’s a privately held, profitable company with a head office located in London, United Kingdom. The company also has offices in Bulgaria and Ukraine.